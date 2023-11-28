China’s Type 003 Fujian aircraft carrier has commenced testing its state-of-the-art electromagnetic catapults for launching jet fighters, marking a new era in Chinese naval power.

The Chinese carrier displaces over 80,000 tons, measures approximately 316 meters in length and can carry 70 aircraft including J-15 fighters and Z-9C anti-submarine helicopters.

This month, Naval News reported that China’s Type 003 Fujian aircraft carrier has started testing its electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), a significant upgrade from traditional steam catapults which use steam piped from the ship’s turbines to launch aircraft.

Electromagnetic catapults can launch heavier aircraft, meaning more types can be launched from a carrier while each fighter aircraft can carry more fuel and weapons. It is also said to be gentler on the jet airframes, reducing maintenance downtime.

Naval News shows footage from social media with the carrier conducting dead load launch tests, a standard procedure for carriers equipped with catapults. The source mentions this testing phase involves launching test vehicles from the carrier’s catapults to validate their functionality.

It notes that the Fujian was observed moving away from its berth, sparking speculation about an imminent sea trial linked to the catapult testing. However, Naval News says the timeframe for further testing remains uncertain but a sea trial may happen shortly.

The Naval News report notes that the Fujian represents a significant advancement for the People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) as the first Chinese carrier equipped with EMALS and featuring several technological firsts.

It says the Fujian’s development, construction and testing phases are being closely monitored with frequent updates shared through overflight and satellite imagery on social media.

Naval News compares the Fujian with the US Navy’s USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78), which is also equipped with EMALS. Despite the similarities, however, the Chinese system differs technically from the American EMALS.

The report says that the USS Gerald R Ford’s testing timelines and challenges might only provide a broad reference for Fujian’s progress as the Chinese carrier faces unique challenges.

The US Navy’s USS Gerald R Ford, supercarrier plies the Atlantic. Photo: US Navy.

The USS Gerald R Ford experienced multiple delays before entering service linked to constant redesigns and rebuilds from incorporating multiple advanced technologies on a carrier for the first time, such as the EMALS, Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) and Advanced Weapon Elevator (AWE).

The Fujian, the first PLA-N carrier of its size and capabilities, began construction some time before 2018 and was launched in June 2022. It is expected to undergo extensive trials and testing, potentially leading to commissioning in 2025.

China’s carrier fleet is set for rapid expansion. In a June 2023 article for Aviation Week Network, Bradley Perrett notes that the Fujian’s successful sea trials would pave the way for a fourth Chinese nuclear-powered carrier and up to six carriers by 2040. Perrett also predicts that China’s shipborne fighter numbers will quadruple over the coming decade.

Perrett says Fujian took around six years to construct while the Shandong was completed in just 4.5 years, although it was not put into operation until 1.6 years later.

He mentions China could have five carriers by 2030 if it starts building fourth and fifth ships soon, possibly by next year. Perrett notes that one of the upcoming carriers could be made by Dalian Shipbuilding, the shipyard in northeast China that constructed the Liaoning and Shandong. He suggests Shanghai Jiangnan, Fujian’s builder, could build the other simultaneously.

Perrett estimates that China’s shipborne fighter force for future aircraft carriers should increase to 317 aircraft by 2033. He says the aircraft will likely be divided equally between the J-15 and J-35, although the former will no longer be in production by then.

He says that 26 fixed-wing KJ-600s and around 100 helicopters will be needed for the carriers. He also notes that transport planes based on the KJ-600 design may soon be introduced and that by 2033 Chinese carrier air wings and supporting land-based training squadrons should have more than 440 aircraft.

The Pentagon’s 2023 China Military Power Report notes that China’s growing carrier force extends air defense coverage of deployed task groups beyond the range of land-based defenses, enabling operations farther from China’s shores.

It also notes that the Fujian, the first of China’s next-generation carriers, has greater endurance and that its EMALS system will allow it to launch more types of aircraft, such as airborne early warning (AEW) and electronic warfare (EW) types, increasing the strike power of China’s carrier battlegroups when deployed to areas outside China’s immediate periphery.

The Fujian’s launch ceremony. Image: Twitter Screengrab

For instance, Reuters reported on October 2023 that China’s Shandong carrier battlegroup passed south of Taiwan through the Bashi Strait and into the Western Pacific. That could have been a flanking move against the self-governing island in conjunction with a similar maneuver with another Chinese carrier battlegroup traversing the Miyako Strait.

Alternatively, a Chinese carrier battlegroup crossing the Bashi Strait could be redirected to the Philippine Sea to cut off US resupply and reinforcements from Guam heading to either the Philippines or Taiwan.

However, the Fujian and other Chinese carriers would be as just as vulnerable to existing weapons as America’s carriers. In a June 22 article for Task & Purpose, Jeff Schogol mentions that unless the Fujian and other Chinese carriers have a revolutionary ship defense technology, they are vulnerable to US weapons.

Schogol says that aircraft carriers, regardless of age or type, can be targeted by aircraft with anti-ship missiles or submarines. He notes that cruise missiles can inflict a mission kill on an aircraft carrier by destroying aircraft on its flight deck and that submarines using torpedoes or mines can sink carriers outright.