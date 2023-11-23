SUBSCRIBE TO THE GLOBAL POLARITY MONITOR Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including the impacts of the Biden-Xi summit, currency and equity risk in Europe, and potential consequences for global polarization accruing from the Gaza conflict. Military conflict risks: Low and receding David […]
Can three standing ovations change history?
A synopsis of this week’s subscription-only Global Polarity Monitor newsletter, an indispensable risk-management and opportunity-identification tool for institutional investors and decision-makers