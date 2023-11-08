Positive developments in the China-US relationship, as highlighted by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, could herald a promising era for global financial markets.

Recent meetings “have sent out positive signals and raised the expectations of the international community on the improvement of China-US relations,” Han has said.

They come ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden next week, which could signify a potential thaw in tensions, presenting myriad advantages for the interconnected world of finance.

To begin with, improved diplomatic relations between the two economic powerhouses would contribute to enhanced market stability.

The China-US trade tensions that have characterized recent years have often resulted in market fluctuations and increased uncertainty.

Investors, sensitive to geopolitical risks, tend to react nervously to trade disputes and political tensions between major economies. A more amicable relationship can only mitigate these risks, creating an environment where markets operate with greater predictability.

Furthermore, a positive turn in China-US ties is likely to open new avenues for collaboration and economic partnerships.

Both countries possess immense economic influence, and their cooperation could drive global economic growth. Increased trade opportunities, reduced tariffs, and a more open economic dialogue would stimulate cross-border investments and facilitate the flow of capital between the two nations.

This collaborative approach should act as a catalyst for global financial markets, promoting economic interconnectedness and diversification.

The potential for eased trade tensions also bodes well for multinational corporations operating in both China and the United States. A more harmonious relationship would translate into a friendlier business environment, with reduced regulatory uncertainties and fewer trade barriers. This, in turn, could positively impact corporate earnings, fostering investor confidence and driving stock-market performance on a global scale.

Supply chains

Moreover, an improved relationship could contribute to the stabilization of global supply chains. The trade tensions of recent years have prompted companies to reconsider their supply-chain strategies, often leading to disruptions and increased costs.

A more cooperative stance between China and the United States would alleviate these concerns, providing a conducive environment for businesses to optimize their supply chains and operate more efficiently. This, in turn, could have a cascading effect on the financial markets as companies benefit from improved operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

In addition to economic benefits, a positive trajectory would enhance the effectiveness of international financial institutions. Both countries play pivotal roles in such organizations as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

A friendlier stance between them would lead to more effective decision-making and policy coordination within these institutions, ensuring a more stable and resilient global financial architecture and system.

Last, the symbolism of a meeting between Presidents Xi and Biden goes beyond economic considerations. Diplomatic engagement at the highest level signals a commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution of differences.

This should create an overall sense of higher levels of global stability, assuring investors and market participants that political leaders are working toward a cooperative and mutually beneficial future.

As the world eagerly watches the diplomatic developments unfold, the financial markets stand to benefit from a more cooperative and connected global economic landscape.

Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Follow him on Twitter @nigeljgreen.