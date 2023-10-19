Quantitative and Qualitative Polarization Trends

David Woo and David Goldman assess the war in Gaza, which is expected to remain a localized conflict as major players involved are not interested in expanding it. The timing of an Israeli ground operation in Gaza remains uncertain due to political constraints and the enemy’s preparation.

Military conflict risks: Israeli public demands Hamas’ destruction

David Woo analyses the results of the RIWI-Unbound Military Conflict survey, which found a further increase this week in the number of Israeli and Iranian respondents expecting military conflict involving their two countries to intensify over the next few weeks.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

Scott Foster, David Goldman, and David Woo examine a range of investment options linked to themes linked to the increased cartel power of OPEC+, reserve diversification, reshoring, heightened geopolitical risk, and US-China volatility divergence.

Putin cautious in approach to new Russian offensive

James Davis cites well-informed sources with ties to the Kremlin who Russian Vladimir Putin is exercising caution regarding a major Russian offensive in Ukraine. Putin’s strategy seems to center on the belief that the West might reengage with Ukraine if significant setbacks occur.