Addressing a huge public gathering in Quetta on Saturday, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, strongly criticized the prospect of expelling Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

Achakzai urged the authorities to reconsider the decision of sending Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan as such actions will only exacerbate the existing tension between the two states.

He further objected to the indiscriminate targeting of Pashtun Afghans, tearing up their identity cards, demanding of bribes by police in Sindh and Punjab, and the incarceration of registered Afghans, deeming these actions wholly unacceptable.

Prior to this, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti last Tuesday issued a stern warning to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, urging them to leave the country by November 1. Failure to comply would result in severe consequences, including the confiscation of their properties, and forced repatriation back to Afghanistan.

Bugti even threatened to test the DNA of those Afghans who have obtained Pakistani citizenship cards to confirm their genealogy. Pakistan’s military has endorsed this move, aiming to remove all Afghan refugees who sought refuge from the Taliban regime.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at the end of 2022, the registration of about 1.3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan was completed.

There are almost 1.6 million unregistered Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. Among them, tens of thousands have applied for asylum in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union through proper legal procedures supported by the UNHCR office in Pakistan, in search of a better future.

The forced expulsion of these refugees would undeniably damage Pakistan-Afghan relations, exacerbating their already dire living conditions in Pakistan following the damaging effects of war. Their forced return would add more pain to their existing misery and suffering.

If to counter Pakistan’s aggressive actions the international community demands details of the funds, amounting to more than US$300 million, allocated for Afghan refugees during 2021-2022, Pakistan would likely be unable to provide adequate information because of poor accountability, corruption, and a lack of transparency.

The pathetic state of Afghans in refugee camps shows that Pakistan doesn’t spend a single penny from the above funds to improve their living conditions. Instead of helping the Afghan refugees, discriminatory and derogatory decisions will only breed more hatred and animosity, failing to ensure any meaningful security interests.

Political critics are increasingly alarmed the plan to oust undocumented refugees, denouncing it as a heartless and inhumane move that will have significant implications for Pakistan’s economic development. Additionally, they say, it will further weaken the already fragile relationship between Islamabad and Kabul, hindering Pakistan’s access to Central Asia, economic growth, and friendly ties with neighboring countries.

The acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has condemned the decision of Pakistan’s federal government, describing it as a violation of international law and United Nations resolutions. He warned that the forced expulsion will escalate tensions between the two brotherly nations.

Ironically, Bugti accused Afghan refugees of being responsible for bomb blasts, terrorism, and regarding them as a threat to Pakistan’s national security.

Bugti claimed that of the 24 terrorist attacks in recent months, 14 were carried out by Afghans. However, this statement is both overwhelmingly pathetic and propagandistic.

Pakistan should look into its own house to put things in the order. Blaming Afghan refugees wouldn’t help to cover security failures. Afghans are living in more then 70 countries across the world. Neither of the US, the UK, Canada, or the EU has complained about any significant wrongdoing by Afghans.

Moreover, the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees is not only the violation of international law, but also against Articles 9 and 14(2) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Even the Islamabad High Court has ruled that no one can be expelled with force who had “knowingly committed illegality.” If the government makes this move, the Afghan government and its people may perceive Pakistan’s actions as a lack of empathy and support during a time of crisis.

One must understand that the strained relationship has implications beyond bilateral ties. It could hinder regional cooperation and stability, particularly in the context of counterterrorism efforts – tackling Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan and Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP). Pakistan’s ability to play a constructive role and maintaining stability in the region may be compromised if the repatriation process is mishandled.

The forced repatriation of Afghan refugees would also have economic consequences for Pakistan. Afghan refugees have been residing in Pakistan for decades, and their presence has had significantly positive impacts on the economy.

On one hand, Afghan refugees have contributed to Pakistan’s labor market, particularly in sectors such as construction, agriculture, and informal businesses. Their skills and labor have filled gaps in the Pakistani economy, leading to economic growth and development in certain regions. Moreover, the presence of Afghan refugees has created a demand for goods and services, benefiting local businesses and stimulating economic activity.

Dialogue needed

The governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan should engage in constructive dialogue to address the concerns and problems of the refugees. The dialogue should focus on finding mutually beneficial solutions that prioritize the well-being and rights of Afghan refugees while addressing Pakistan’s security concerns too.

The international community, including the UN, the US, the EU, regional organizations and donor countries, should play an active role in supporting efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Afghan refugee crisis. It would not be wrong to say that increased financial assistance and technical support can help alleviate some of the burdens on Pakistan’s economy and public services.

Instead of forced repatriation, the Pakistani government should focus on a voluntary program, ensuring that Afghan refugees have the choice to return to their home country or seek asylum in other countries. This kind of policy option respects the rights and agency of the Afghan refugees.

Additionally, for those Afghan refugees who choose to stay in Pakistan, policies should be developed to promote their integration into local communities. Millions of Pakistanis have been integrated by the Western countries in their respective communities. Pakistan can also practice this by providing access to education, health care, and livelihood opportunities, as well as addressing legal and administrative barriers to their inclusion.

Antagonism will necessitate a troublesome environment between the two immediate neighbors. Instead, Pakistan and Afghanistan should move toward friendly partnership.