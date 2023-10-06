Taiwan's TSMC is on an global expansion drive. Image: Twitter Screengrab / Digitimes
Construction of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s new semiconductor factory in Kumamoto on the Japanese island of Kyushu is progressing rapidly and may be ahead of schedule, according to Japanese media reports. This progress stands in marked contrast to TSMC’s factory project in the US state of Arizona, which is about a year behind schedule. The difference […]
