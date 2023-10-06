Construction of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s new semiconductor factory in Kumamoto on the Japanese island of Kyushu is progressing rapidly and may be ahead of schedule, according to Japanese media reports. This progress stands in marked contrast to TSMC’s factory project in the US state of Arizona, which is about a year behind schedule. The difference […]
Outbound TSMC thriving in Japan, stalling in US
Taiwanese chipmaker’s expansion in Kumamoto, Japan is right on course while fab plan for Arizona bogs down in labor issues