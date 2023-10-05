MANILA – “My suggestion for the president is to crack the whip with his Cabinet, especially the poorly performing members of the Cabinet who do not help but are instead harming the president,” said Senator Miguel Zubiri, a key ally of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

His advice for a shake-up comes amid an authoritative opinion survey that showed all top Filipino officials suffering significant declines in their approval ratings amid a dismal economic situation.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from September 10-14, Marcos Jr, who was catapulted to power with a historic electoral mandate in 2022, saw his approval ratings plunge from 80% in June to 65% in September.

His Vice President, Sara Duterte, whose father maintained sky-high approval ratings throughout his six-year term in office, saw her approval ratings drop by 11% from 84% to 73% over the same period. Senate President Zubiri’s ratings were down from 56% to 50%.

Among the poorest Filipinos, Marcos Jr’s numbers dropped by a staggering 29%, while similar reversals were also registered among upper-to-middle voters.

Shockingly, this places Marcos Jr, who won the greatest share of votes ever in contemporary Philippine elections, well behind his two immediate predecessors, Rodrigo Duterte (80%) and Benigno Aquino (77%), who enjoyed far higher approval ratings at this phase in their presidency.

By all indications, Marcos Jr’s political honeymoon is over. Rising food prices have been the biggest factor behind the Philippine government’s plunging approval ratings, while investors are souring on the Southeast Asian nation’s prospects.

Confronting growing domestic troubles, the Filipino president is expected to take more decisive measures, not only in dealing with economic troubles at home but also on the foreign policy front amid festering disputes with China. After all, surveys have consistently shown that a super-majority of Filipinos want the government to take a tougher stance on the maritime disputes.

“Not surprising”, Ferdinand Marcos Jr lamented, when asked about his collapsing approval ratings. The embattled Filipino president said he “completely understands” the Filipino people’s sentiments as persistent food inflation compounds poverty and hunger rates across the country.

Across the board, public approval of his administration dipped on urgent national issues. As many as 56% of Filipinos disapproved of the government’s handling of inflation, compared to just 31% back in June. Throughout the past year, inflation (74%) consistently ranked as the most urgent concern for voters, followed by wages (49%) and job creation (27%).

A customer holds Philippine peso notes during a bank transaction in Manila. Inflation is surging due to high food import prices. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Romeo Gacad

In response, the Marcos Jr administration lifted its ineffectual price caps on rice, which was met with heavy criticism by business groups and experts. Moreover, the government also filed new charges against alleged food hoarders who have exploited global food price increases by further constraining domestic supplies in recent months.

Just as crucial, however, is Marcos’ expected decision to finally appoint a permanent secretary of agriculture. Last year, the Filipino president surprised everyone by appointing himself as the country’s agriculture secretary, vowing to bring about a new era of food security and agricultural self-sufficiency.

Past Filipino presidents such as Ferdinand Marcos Sr and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo had also simultaneously held other offices, namely the highly sensitive defense department, but not one as technically-demanding as the agriculture department, particularly in an era of fast-rising global prices.

“I have decided to take on the portfolio of secretary of agriculture at least for now, and at least until we can reorganize the Department of Agriculture in the way that will make it ready for the next years to come,” said Marcos last year, when asked about his curious choice.

“It’s important that the president take that portfolio so that not only to make it clear to everyone what a high priority we put on the agriculture sector, but also as a practical matter so that things move quickly, because the events of the global economy are moving very quickly. We have to be able to be agile,” he added, emphasizing the need for drastic action due to the severity of the situation.

A year later, Marcos Jr lamented there were no takers for the job, thus his decision to stay put amid reshuffles in other key cabinet positions, including in defense and national security.

By sticking to his agriculture portfolio, however, Marcos Jr ended up doubly blamed when rice prices experienced an uptick in recent weeks, partly thanks to protectionist measures by food-exporting nations like India.

Recognizing his political vulnerability, Marcos Jr is reportedly considering fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr as his agriculture department successor.

The Filipino president will also likely have to reexamine his technocratic team, especially the department of trade and industry, amid a plunge in foreign direct investments over the past year.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Arsenio Balisacan, who has been also considered as a potential agriculture secretary, recently lamented the country’s tepid commercial diplomacy.

“Apparently, there’s been very little effort for us to tell our story. And for them, they want to hear us, and know more about our prospects,” the Philippine economic planning chief lamented, referring to his disheartening experience in wealthy regions such as the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, international institutions have also been slashing the Philippines’ growth forecast for this year amid weakening consumption on the back of food inflation. One particular ace for the Filipino president, however, is high public support for his foreign policy, including among opposition groups.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) stride to a meeting at the Pentagon on May 3, 2023. Photo: US Defense Department / Jack Sanders

A Pulse Asia survey earlier this year showed that as many as 84% of Filipinos shared Marcos Jr’s commitment to enhancing defense ties with the US amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

A more recent survey showed that as many as 51% of Filipinos distrust China, underscoring the popularity of Marcos Jr’s increasingly tough stance against the Asian powerhouse.

As a result, the Filipino president is under growing pressure to press his country’s claims in the disputed areas and stand up to China’s perceived bullying.

Yet, this also raises the risk of unwanted escalation and a potential conflict Manila could lose as Beijing shows no signs of backing down in the face of a more assertive Philippines backed by foreign allies.

Follow Richard Javad Heydarian on X, formerly Twitter, at @Richeydarian