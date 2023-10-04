TOKYO – A plunging yen is the global financial system’s version of “Groundhog Day.”

Since 1993 – when the beloved Bill Murray film featuring a weatherman stuck in a time loop of the worst day of his life until he changes course hit theaters – currency traders have repeatedly had to obsess over whether the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan will intervene to tame the yen’s slide.

At the moment, it’s to keep a yen that’s now at 150 to the dollar from heading to 160 in the weeks ahead. That’s easier said than done at a moment when the US Federal Reserve is hinting at more interest rate hikes.

Yet the stakes are higher as this latest sequel comes to a financial bourse near you. With US yields surging and China’s economy grinding to a halt, Japan finds itself even more between the proverbial rock and a hard place than it’s been over the last 30 years.

It was around 1993, after all, that Tokyo began coming to terms with the fallout from the implosion of the 1980s “bubble economy” era. Japan’s real estate meltdown left banks with trillions of dollars of toxic loans.

Today, when economists refer to that period, it’s mostly as a cautionary tale for China’s current property sector crisis. Yet Japan in many ways has yet to extricate itself from the 1990s. Look no further than the BOJ’s “Groundhog Day” get-it-right plight with quantitative easing.

In April, the arrival of Governor Kazuo Ueda at BOJ headquarters fueled intense speculation that QE’s days were numbered. Far from getting the happy ending traders expected, Ueda’s tenure merely thickened the plot.

Just this week, Ueda bent over backward to dispel the view that the BOJ might throttle back on liquidity. He stressed there is “still a distance to go” before the BOJ exits its ultra-loose monetary policy. Judging by the pace at which predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda operated, this could mean 2025 or later.

“The FX weakness reflects policy choices within the currency and interest rates,” says Mohamed El-Erian, chief advisor at Allianz. The “trade-off facing the Japanese authorities” is “accentuated by both the yield-curve control monetary policy regime and higher yields worldwide.”

One important hint: news that the Financial Services Agency will begin conducting stress tests on roughly 20 banks. Though the current timeline is for the review to conclude by July 1, 2024, odds are it will take longer.

The findings would then lead to discussions across regulatory agencies, government ministries, the BOJ and the prime minister’s office. All this suggests the BOJ is reluctant to “taper,” never mind high rates, until it’s sure that ending QE will not result in any Silicon Valley Bank-like meltdowns.

Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan. Photo: Wikipedia

Yet time is not on Tokyo’s side. As US Fed Chair Jerome Powell mulls another rate hike or two, the yen will come under even more intense downward pressure. This comes just as Japan grapples with two other 30-year milestones: the highest inflation and best Nikkei Stock Average rally since the early 1990s.

The inflation challenge is a daunting one for Ueda’s team. Since 1999, when the BOJ became the first major central bank to slash rates to zero, Tokyo has been battling deflation. In 2000 and 2001, the team overseen by then-governor Masaru Hayami pioneered QE.

Ironically, though, the inflation that Tokyo had long coveted arrived before Asia’s second-biggest economy was ready. It’s largely being imported via elevated energy and food costs, not rising demand at home.

So, Japan’s 126 million people are throttling back on household spending and corporate chieftains are rethinking plans to boost wages.

Now, as the yen slides, Saudi Arabia cuts oil production and Russia pushes on with its Ukraine invasion, Japan risks importing even more inflation. This dynamic is reminding voters how little Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party has done over the last 30 years to increase incomes.

Kishida’s “government would lose nothing politically by demonstrating to the Japanese public that it is serious about tackling the surge in import prices that results from a weaker yen,” says economist Yasunari Ueno at Mizuho Securities.

This week, local media is assessing Kishida’s government at the two-year mark. The take, generally, is that Kishida has brought stability to Tokyo but put zero reforms on the scoreboard to reduce bureaucracy, rekindle innovation, modernize labor markets and incentivize companies to share heady profits with a workforce lacking confidence in the future.

This stark reality collides with a Nikkei Stock Average at 30-year highs. Japanese companies are back in favor with global investors thanks, in part, to efforts since 2014 to strengthen corporate governance, diversify boardrooms and increase returns on equity.

In 2020, Japan Inc’s revival drew sizable and headline-grabbing investments from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. As CLSA strategist Nicholas Smith puts it, “interest rates are cheaper than free and the real effective exchange rate has fallen” sharply, “making Japan brutally competitive.”

Yet competitive enough to unleash a virtuous cycle of fatter paychecks and increased consumption? So far, evidence of this dynamic is almost non-existent.

Kishida has pledged to step up the pace of economic retooling. His “new capitalism” scheme to spread the benefits of gross domestic product (GDP) has largely fallen by the wayside. That’s left the BOJ in the driver’s seat having to support growth.

Another plan that’s gone nowhere: opening a path for the US$1.6 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest such entity, to finance a startup boom. Along with harnessing GPIF’s vast asset pool, Kishida had promised to woo more foreign investment.

Proposals include creating English-only special enterprise zones to lure foreign talent Tokyo’s way. More recently, Kishida’s party called for an increase in the hourly minimum wage to 1,000 yen (US$6.69). Both ideas might have helped in, say, 2003. Not so much in 2023.

Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ has failed to deliver the economic goods. Photo: Screengrab

Political gridlock adds to pressure on Ueda not to rock the boat. As the BOJ holds its fire, the yen will remain under downward pressure. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said “all measures” are in play to put a floor under the yen.

Talk on the markets was that the Ministry of Finance and the BOJ intervened in markets later that evening or early morning. Officials have yet to confirm.

All Masato Kanda, the finance ministry’s currency chief, will say is: “We will continue with the existing stance on our response to excessive currency moves.”

He added that “while we are basically like a Gulliver in the market, we’re also coming and going as a market player, so usually we won’t say whether or not we’ve intervened each time.”

“A likely Japanese currency intervention may have also put a top in place for the dollar, which is providing oil some support,” says analyst Edward Moya at OANDA.

In a recent note, analysts at MUFG Bank argue that “a shift in BOJ policy also becomes more likely and we would expect strong resistance to yen weakness at levels over 150.00.”

Yet count strategist Marc Chandler at Bannockburn Global Forex among those who are skeptical that Tokyo authorities buying yen will work this time. The “BOJ intervened three times last year, none during the US time zone,” he explains.

It’s just as likely that BOJ officials will rely more on jawboning markets. “It seems that Ueda’s [recent] comments were intended to stop the yen’s slide against the dollar,” says trader Takehiko Masuzawa at Phillip Securities Japan. Such comments “are working almost the same as government intervention.”

Economist Stefan Angrick at Moody’s Analytics says that “given the central bank’s increasing concern with the yen, chances are the shift in tone are an effort to avoid sounding too dovish.”

Angrick notes that the concerns about the yen as “understandable seeing how the yen is creeping towards 150 (yen) to the dollar, the level that last prompted FX intervention in October 2022. But it has also made the BoJ’s communications more opaque.”

With every additional policy tweak and each new reference to acting with flexibility, Angrick says, the BOJ’s intentions become harder to discern.

“A 0% target for long-term rates carries little meaning when rates spend more time above zero than below,” he notes. This, Angrick adds, “creates a policy stance that aims to avoid the appearance – and cost – of tightening while raising interest rates. All of this makes future policy harder to call.”

Angrick’s “best guess” is that recent trends “will see the BOJ hold major monetary policy levers steady for the time being, but the central bank’s increased focus on the yen and ambiguous communication means the risk of policy surprises – and missteps – has increased.

US interest rate hikes are a drag on the yen. Image: Facebook

Here, though, the US remains a major deciding factor, says strategist Win Thin at Brown Brothers Harriman. “We view this dollar weakness as corrective in nature and is most likely driven by quarter-end rebalancing. We’re not sure how long this correction lasts but investors should be looking for an opportunity to go long dollars again at cheaper levels.”

As the yen slides toward 160, it does more than communicate that confidence in Japan is waning. It gives China greater latitude to tolerate a weaker yuan to boost exports. All this risks putting Asian currency policy on Washington’s radar screen just as one of the most contentious US elections in memory heats up.

Though Asia investors have seen versions of this movie before, the plot twists to come could shake up the global financial system in chaotic ways.

