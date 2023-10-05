David Woo introduces the Unbound Global Polarization Index, designed to monitor precise measurements of the direction and speed of geopolitical polarization using five different indicators that capture some of the key economic, market, and political aspects of rising polarization.

Military conflict risks: Rising support for independence in Taiwan

David Woo cites data pointing to military conflict risks decreasing in conflict-affected countries. However, Growing support for independence in Taiwan, indicated by an increase in respondents favoring it, is causing concern ahead of the upcoming January general elections.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

Scott Foster and David Woo assess a range of investment options linked to themes linked to bullish BRICS currencies, the outperformance of stocks of manufacturing automation companies, onshoring, and the technology race for electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Moscow ramps up counteroffensive preparations

James Davis sees Ukrainian forces struggling to maintain a significant breach of Russian defensive lines. Moscow is also preparing for a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months as the Kremlin aims for a decisive victory over Ukraine in anticipation of the 2024 election season.