Quantitative and Qualitative Polarization Trends

David Woo and David Goldman assess the results of the Unbound Global Polarization Index, which declined likely due to the result of less confrontational rhetoric coming out of Washington and the highly publicized visits of senior US officials to China over the past two months.

Military conflict risks: Israel in focus

David Woo analyses the results of the RIWI-Unbound Military Conflict survey in the aftermath of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, while the US deployment of the Ford carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean is likely to discourage Iranian involvement.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

Scott Foster, David Goldman, and David Woo examine a range of investment options linked to themes linked to accelerating reserve diversification toward gold and friendshoring, onshoring, and the technology race for electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Electoral disaster for governing parties in Germany

Uwe Parpart unpacks how Germany’s recent elections in Hesse and Bavaria have dealt severe blows to the parties forming the national government, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD, defeats largely attributed to the country’s ongoing migration crisis.

Moscow preparing fresh reserve troops for Ukraine

James Davis sees the Kremlin preparing fresh reserve troops for the war in Ukraine, while Russia’s current offensive actions amount to localized tactical operations aimed at enhancing combat positions to gradually weaken Kiev’s forces and prevent front-line rotations.