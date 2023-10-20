China’s upward gross domestic product (GDP) surprise may offer more fodder to anthropologists than economists.

One of the key consumption strengths was spending on alcohol and restaurants – and at a moment when many mainlanders could be excused for looking to drown their sorrows over distressed property markets.

Yet a strong dose of sobriety is also in order amid excitement that GDP jumped 4.9% in the three months ended September year on year.

Solid retail sales aside, the data show that efforts by President Xi Jinping’s team to fight deflation and stabilize the property sector have yet to gain firm traction.

It hardly helps that economists like Louis Kuijs of S&P Global Ratings flag government data revisions and price adjustments that might have skewed third-quarter numbers higher. Questions surround, for example, how Beijing statisticians accounted for weak industrial sector prices as part of producer price index calculations.

In addition, China reported its largest-ever reduction in the value of monthly exports, a tweak that could mask weakness in trade amid softening global demand. That statistical tweak means activity is being measured from a lower base, making annualized comparisons appear more robust.

As investors wonder about cooked books, whether inadvertent or not, the details of China’s latest GDP data hint at Xi’s government having more work to do to enliven GDP in the short run. And the capital outflows afflicting mainland assets spotlight the need to repair the property sector, which in good times can drive as much as 30% of GDP.

The intensifying drag in real estate — and related default dramas — has economists buzzing about “Japanization” risks in Asia’s biggest economy. In the first nine months of 2023, property investment declined 9.1% year on year. The contraction is accelerating despite moves in September to cut down payment requirements on property purchases in China’s largest cities.

Declines in China’s new home prices accelerated in September. In 70 cities measured, prices — excluding state-subsidized housing — fell 0.3% from August.

“Property indicators remained very weak in September, with no signs of bottoming out,” says Louise Loo, China economist at Oxford Economics.

S&P’s credit analysts write in a new report that they expect “that the low number of construction starts, an inventory overhang in lower-tier cities, and ever-tightening escrow restrictions will keep property sales depressed.”

This week, property developer Country Garden Holdings offered a grim reminder of things to come amid chatter it might have defaulted on dollar bonds for the first time. As such, “most of the economic downside can be traced back to contractionary property investment,” says economist Carlos Casanova at Union Bancaire Privée.

China’s Country Garden is the latest property developer that can’t pay its debts. Image: Screengrab / CNN

Two years after China Evergrande Group defaulted, the giant developer is still struggling to restructure tens of billions of dollars of offshore debt. Broader concerns that developers lack the cash to complete properties is a major drag on household and business confidence.

That has economists figuring more fiscal and monetary stimulus is on the way. Even though China’s third quarter numbers topped expectations, the economy is “not out of the woods by any means,” says economist Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“This growth suggests a modest improvement in the Chinese economy,” Innes says. “However, there are ongoing calls for increased policy support to maintain consistent growth, as there are concerns about the sustainability of the recovery.”

Even so, “the improvement in third quarter economic data makes it less likely for the government to launch stimulus in the fourth quarter, as the growth target of five percent is set to be achieved,” says economist Zhang Zhiwei at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Analyst Harry Murphy Cruise at Moody’s Analytics adds that the “economic recovery is still in its infancy. Direct support for households could be the aspirin needed to shake the property hangover, but such support looks increasingly unlikely.”

At least statistically, the odds of China making this year’s 5% growth target are increasing. This week, UBS raised its mainland growth forecast to 5.2% from an earlier 4.8%. JPMorgan increased its projection to 5.2% from 5%.

Yet real-estate market headwinds have UBS economists penciling in just 4.4% in 2024. And the risk of a Japan-like deflationary funk could make these numbers look overly optimistic.

Since July, when consumer prices went negative for the first time since 2021, investors have been bracing for further price declines. More recent data only increased the sense of alarm over the knock-on effects on business and household confidence.

“September’s inflation data remind us that despite some firming in activity indicators recently, China’s economic recovery remains challenged,” says economist Robert Carnell at ING Bank.

That could mean additional liquidity from the People’s Bank of China and scattered fiscal blasts from local governments. The key, though, is for Xi’s team to create a stabler and more productive property sector to improve the quality of national growth and reduce the frequency of boom/bust cycles.

Economist Larry Hu at Macquarie Group agrees that “property is the main concern.” Citigroup economist Xiangrong Yu notes that “policy efforts may be stepped up moving forward, especially for early next year, with focus on old-village redevelopment, local debt resolution, fiscal expansion.”

The problem, says Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the International Monetary Fund’s Asia-Pacific unit, is that “at the moment, the economy is very investment-heavy.”

In a recent report on China, the IMF cited the property crisis along with falling global demand as the biggest headwinds zooming China’s way. Yet so is a growth model that encourages unproductive borrowing.

China’s debt-fuelled economic model needs an overhaul. Image: Twitter

Beijing, Helbling says, must level the playing field for private businesses to compete with state-owned enterprises. It must also build a strong social safety net to encourage consumption and increase investments in education and technology to boost productivity, he says. Pension reforms are also crucial to dealing with China’s fast-aging population.

“If you do those reforms there is an upside to growth,” Helbling said.

Urgent action is needed to steady the property sector to increase broader confidence, says economist Betty Wang at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “If more home buyers cease payment, the spreading trend will not only threaten the health of the financial system but also create social issues amid the current economic downturn,” Wang says.

Catherine Yeung, investment director at Fidelity International, speaks for many when she tells Bloomberg that “when it comes to property, it’s about renewing confidence on the ground.”

China’s property troubles are also a clear and present danger to the wider Asian region. “The emerging-market rating outlook is balanced, but the slump in China’s property market and higher global bond yields are key downside risks,” says analyst Ed Parker at Fitch Ratings.

Parker notes that the “slowdown in China’s property sector and downside risks to its GDP growth add to risks facing EM economies given the impact on global trade, commodity prices and financial market conditions.

“Moreover, a sudden stop in Chinese bank lending has reduced a critical source of financing for many EMs, while China’s different views from other creditors on debt restructuring is delaying reaching agreements.”

None of this is happening in a vacuum. As US government bond yields hit 17-year highs, Chinese developers are increasingly finding themselves in harm’s way. As is the broader Asia region.

China’s property woes threaten greater Asia. Image: Facebook

Fitch estimates that the emerging market median general government interest-revenue ratio will increase to 9.5% in 2023 and 10.3% in 2024, from 8.3% in 2022. “Higher-for-longer US bond yields pose a risk of a greater and more persistent increase in funding costs,” Parkers says. “Higher interest payments are adding to pressures on budget balances.”

The risk going forward, Parker says, is that “an adverse move in the difference between the real interest rate and real growth rate means that governments will need to tighten fiscal policy to run smaller primary deficits in order to stabilize government debt/GDP, other things equal.”

This will be as big a challenge for China as anywhere, no matter how close it gets to 5% — whether for real or just statistically. The shaky property sector will be at the center of it all, ensuring brisk business for watering holes throughout the world’s second-biggest economy.

Follow William Pesek on X, formerly Twitter, at @WilliamPesek