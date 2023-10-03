The World Bank’s latest take on China’s slowdown is plenty sobering for the broader Asian region. But odds are, not quite sober enough.

Bad news on the property sector of Asia’s biggest economy continues to flood the airwaves and send ripples through world markets. As the World Bank cuts its 2024 China growth projection to 4.5% from 4.8%, the sense among economists is that the multilateral lender is still far too optimistic.

Take the latest assessment by the Asian Development Bank of China’s fallout for the region. As weaknesses in China’s property sector “hold back regional growth,” the “risks to the outlook have intensified,” the ADB warns.

The travails of China Evergrande Group – which resumed trading on Tuesday – have dented confidence, prompting investors to flee. The developer, which defaulted in 2021, recently admitted a major debt restructuring plan has failed. Its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, is under criminal investigation, prompting regulators to bar the company from issuing new debt.

That’s “threatening to wreak even more damage to China’s real estate sector and the broader economy,” says analyst Thomas Gatley at Gavekal Dragonomics.

What’s more, Gatley adds, “the chances of a government policy error that disrupts markets and the economy have increased.” As such, he warns, “the financial stress of property developers is spilling over onto other companies as developers delay or default on payments to their suppliers.”

Given that China’s property sector generates as much as 30% of gross domestic product (GDP), that’s dreadful news for Asian neighbors betting on President Xi Jinping’s team stabilizing growth. Hence chatter in Asia about contagion risks hovering over the region’s 2024.

“As defaults snowball through the sector and Beijing withholds relief, both market and homebuyer sentiment will likely continue to weaken and contribute to financial volatility,” says analyst Rick Waters at the Eurasia Group consultancy.

Beijing is indeed rolling out a variety of measures to stabilize the property markets. Yet unlike previous episodes of slowing growth, the government is taking pains to relieve financial strains without re-inflating real estate bubbles.

In late September, regulators prodded commercial banks to cut payment ratios for first-home purchases to 20% and to 30% for second-home purchases. Banks cut existing first-time mortgage rates for 40 million-plus borrowers.

Also last month, Guangzhou was China’s first top-tier city to end curbs on buying more than two homes for residents or one for nonresidents. Other metropolises are seen doing the same.

“But with more developers facing default and liquidation, homebuyer confidence will remain low despite easing measures,” Waters says. “Prices and sales will probably face continued declines in lower-tier cities.”

Karl Shen, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, says “we believe more top-tier cities with district-specific restrictions will follow suit to promote non-core areas and perhaps core areas as well. Such policies, if forthcoming, may further concentrate demand in larger cities, given their property sales are usually more constrained by policy. This will add little to national new homes given top-tier cities’ small share in total.”

China’s property market may take as long a year to recover, officials say as they urge Beijing to do more to prod developers to repair balance sheets and avoid more defaults.

Li Daokui, a former member of the People’s Bank of China monetary policy committee, told Bloomberg that sales in China’s biggest cities could return to growth in the next four to six months. In smaller cities, though, “it will take anything between six months to one year for a good recovery.”

The only grain of good news in the World Bank’s latest forecast is that, excluding China, East Asian growth is seen accelerating slightly in 2024 amid improved prospects for manufactured goods and commodities.

But, as World Bank economists point out, “what happens in China matters for the whole region. A 1% reduction in its growth is associated with a reduction in regional growth by 0.3 percentage points.”

Or potentially more as the loss of Asia’s main growth engine negatively affects business, household and investor confidence across the region. Geopolitical tensions also stand out as downside risks. They include the specter of Saudi Arabia announcing additional oil production cuts, exacerbating global inflation risks.

Aaditya Mattoo, chief World Bank economist for East Asia and the Pacific, says the region’s forecasters thought China’s post-pandemic recovery would be “more sustained and more significant than it turned out to be.”

Instead, governments from Bangkok to Jakarta to Seoul are confronting the reality of stagnant China home prices and wages, weak retail sales, soft private sector investment and elevated household debt levels that will reverberate around the region.

“This whole region, which had perversely benefited from US-China trade tensions in terms of [trade] diversion, now is suffering trade diversion away from it,” Mattoo explains.

Economist Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management says China’s “third quarter has started on a weak note, with weakening exports and imports in July, a significant property developer reportedly missing a bond payment, and consumer price inflation joining producer price inflation in the negative year-over-year territory, although primarily due to food prices.”

Innes adds that “the two major contributors to China’s growth – exports and property – are experiencing major setbacks and negatively impacting the local and broader ASEAN risk markets.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) economies are grappling with elevated debt levels post-Covid-19. Rising US debt yields are a clear and present danger to the region’s ability to manage this overhang while also investing in domestic infrastructure, increased productivity and human capital.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, meanwhile, is hinting at a 12th tightening move in 18 months in the weeks ahead, adding to the headwinds bearing down on the world’s biggest economy and on Wall Street.

The cumulative effects of the most aggressive Fed tightening since the mid-1990s are weighing on US growth. Steady and sustained rate increases are beginning to crimp corporate profits and returns on equity, notes Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin.

“In the new ‘higher-for-longer’ rates environment, the key risk for S&P 500 ROE will be higher interest expenses and lower leverage,” Kostin says. “A scenario in which interest expense and leverage persistently weigh on ROE would be a departure from the historical trend.”

Analyst Kyle Rodda at Capital.com says “the world keeps getting more expensive. The rise in oil increased the upward pressure on bond yields and the combo of higher oil, higher yields, and a higher greenback tends not to augur well for equities.”

To be sure, there’s some optimism that the Fed’s tightening cycle is indeed coming to a close. “Overall, spending remains positive and inflation is slowing, which will be welcome news to policymakers,” says economist Rubeela Farooqi at High Frequency Economics.

Last week, Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, voiced hope the US is on the “golden path” to tamer inflation without an official recession.

“The Fed,” Goolsbee says, “has the chance to achieve something quite rare in the history of central banks — to defeat inflation without tanking the economy. If we succeed, the golden path will be studied for years. If we fail, it will also be studied for years. But let’s aim to succeed.”

There’s hope, too, that China’s economy will begin regaining its footing faster than skeptics expect.

“A central-government-led, comprehensive plan to resolve local debt risk may be unveiled before/at the Third Plenum this fall,” says economist Robin Xing at Morgan Stanley. “The combination of these measures could allow the economy to rebound modestly from the fourth quarter 2023 onward.”

Yao Yang, dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, says that “probably in half a year, we are going to see the housing market stabilize.” Previously, he says, regulators were “overshooting” in their real estate crackdown. Now, “gradually, the central government is going to loosen up on the supply side, too.”

In September, China’s new home prices increased slightly after four straight months of decline. The respite reflected developers speeding up launches to harness Beijing’s recent support measures.

Though small, the average 0.05% price increase from August was the biggest month-on-month gain since October 2021, according to real estate advisory China Index Academy. Of 100 mainland cities surveyed, only 30 reported declines in new home prices.

From a psychological standpoint, the resumption of trading in China Evergrande shares on Tuesday – and a powerful rally of as much as 42% – on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange could provide a boost.

On September 28, shares in the company and units like Evergrande Property Services Group were suspended. A day earlier, China Evergrande founder Hui had reportedly been taken into police custody.

Yet the dire need for restructuring lies ahead, says analyst Liu Jieqi at UOB Kay Hian Holdings. Going forward, converting all debt to shares of Evergrande or of its arms remains the “only option for debt restructuring,” a maneuver that “faces great uncertainties.”

Yet others worry the recent stumble by developer Country Garden is a bad omen for China’s 2024.

“Country Garden was synonymous with China’s mass-market housing and urbanization story,” write analysts at Barclays. Its troubles making debt payments “shook what little confidence remained in the market.”

Harvard University economist Kenneth Rogoff adds that “the whole industry is in trouble” following years of massive oversupply of homes across China’s $18 trillion economy. “How do you prevent the Chinese population from going into a panic mode since most of its wealth might collapse?” Rogoff asks. “It’s not easy.”

An added challenge, says Michelle Lam, economist at Société Générale, is that “Chinese households no longer view housing as a safe investment.”

This has Xi and Premier Li Qiang stepping up efforts to strengthen China’s capital markets to entice households to invest in stocks. And to build deeper social safety nets to encourage consumers to spend more and save less. At best, though, the transition from investment and property-led growth is a work in progress. That’s true in China and beyond.

“In a region which has really thrived through trade and investment in manufacturing, the next big key to growth will come from reforming the services sectors to harness the digital revolution,” Mattoo says.

In the meantime, Asia is in harm’s way. And not just from China. The World Bank notes that US President Joe Biden’s protectionist policies aimed at China are negatively affecting exports of machinery and electronics. Nations in the crosshairs include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

“The treatment under these provisions is discriminating against countries which are not exempt from the local content requirements,” Mattoo says.

Between China’s slowdown and Washington grappling with recession speculation, 2024 looks like a buckle-those-seatbelts year to come.

