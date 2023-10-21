The war in Israel is the free world’s war. What happened on October 7 on Israel’s southern border is genocide. The response should be according. This is what Israel advocates should be talking about abroad.

Hamas is not a normal political entity, nor does it have regular soldiers. The gangs that infiltrated Israel on October 7 surrounded young people who were partying, tortured them, and then executed them.

They entered synagogues and family homes and executed children in front of their horrified parents, then murdered them too. They abducted babies and children, the elderly and the infirm and demented, and paraded them while being locked up in cages, with the crowds cheering them in Gaza and distributing sweets for the “great” victory.

Israel is surrounded by enemies who share a common goal: Hezbollah in the north, pro-Iranian militias in Syria, terrorist organizations in the east, Hamas in the south, and cells inside Israel and in ethnically mixed cities. And then there is the ayatollah regime in Iran, which has funded, trained, and became a de facto accessory to this mass murder through its logistical and technological help.

They are all now watching Israel very closely and will take further steps in a very analytical way – namely, deciding whether to attack Israel from the other fronts they share with Israel – based on how Israel responds. Iran and its proxies are also closely monitoring the democratic West to determine whether it supports Israel – namely, does it understand that this is also a war over its future?

Here is the motto of the Hamas charter, which appears right at the top of the political-religious document of this organization – an affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood: “Israel will arise and continue to exist until Islam wipes it out, as it wiped out what went before.”

Another central quote says, “The time [Judgment Day] will not come until Muslims fight the Jews and kill them and until the Jew hides behind the rocks and trees, and [then] the rocks and trees will say: ‘O Muslim, O servant of Allah, there is a Jew hiding [behind me], come and kill him.'”

These two principles serve as the organization’s purpose: total commitment to the annihilation of the State of Israel and total commitment to killing Jews wherever they may be. I know a similar document, written some 100 years ago in German. Thus this is a neo-Nazi organization in every sense of the word. If you want another comparison: Hamas is ISIS.

If the world still thinks such murderousness stays within the borders of Israel, they should think again.

In the 1930s, the majority of the Western world could not contemplate the possibility that Adolf Hitler would implement his grand plans to take over the world. This is also ISIS’ ideology vis-à-vis Hamas: As far as they are concerned, they are a universal movement that is designed to have the entire world join the “faithful” in their faith of death.

What unfolded on Israel’s southern border on October 7 is just a preview to what will happen – God forbid – all across the West, if we do not sober up and destroy these orcs to the very last of them, to borrow a term from J R R Tolkien. The spirit of Nazi Germany has risen from the dead and it threatens all of us.

Israel is the forward operating base of the entire West. It’s no coincidence that the enemies of the West have targeted Israel first. They think – and even express so publicly – that Israel is a Western colony in their area, therefore its demise would signal the start of the collapse of the infidel West.

US President Joe Biden, in his brave speech on October 17, showed that he understood this. He has also sent two aircraft carriers to the region, and he sees the attack on Israel as a prelude to a war against the US, and in fact, against the West.

The European Union needs to follow suit and announce that it is ending all financial support to this terrorist entity. During World War II, the Allies did not send money and equipment to the citizens of Nazi Germany. This approach should apply today.

Israel rose from the ashes of the Holocaust so that scenes like these would not happen.

We swore this won’t happen, and as such, we must prosecute a long and patient war that culminates with the total destruction of Hamas, the killing of all the terrorists and those who helped and supported them, the destruction of all the military capabilities they have – including the destruction of the underground city in Gaza, with all its tunnels and commands.

Like the case of Nazi Germany, Israel will have to take control of Gaza and make sure this disgrace will not repeat itself. What happened in Israel is a wake-up call for the entire free world.

This commentary appeared previously at Israel Hayom, and is reposted with permission.