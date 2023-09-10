Oxford-educated Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 34, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is the son of the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and grandson of the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Having a family background in politics, and strong statesmanship qualities, Bilawal, in a very short period of time, has successfully demonstrated his capacity to lead Pakistan as prime minister.

Bilawal as foreign minister

His role as the foreign minister of Pakistan (April 2022- August 2023) significantly strengthened his position. Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership qualities and his performance highlighted his ability to navigate complex international relations, promote Pakistan’s interests, and effectively represent the country on the global stage.

During his short tenure, Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, and worked toward fostering stronger ties with regional countries. Bilawal always prioritized regional stability and economic integration crucial for Pakistan’s development and security.

His efforts to engage with regional powers, such as India, Afghanistan and Iran, demonstrated his commitment to resolving conflicts and promoting peace in the region. His vision for regional cooperation aligns with the interests of Pakistan and its neighboring countries, fostering a more stable and prosperous South Asia.

Bilawal’s initiatives to enhance Pakistan’s economic ties with China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others have yielded positive results, bringing in foreign direct investment and creating opportunities for economic growth.

His focus on economic diplomacy demonstrated his understanding of the importance of a robust economy for the country’s overall development.

Advocating human rights

The PPP has a record of defending human rights and minorities in Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto’s commitment to human rights, voicing support for Baloch and Pashtuns, and urging social justice are evident in this regard. He has always campaigned against human-rights abuses globally, particularly in Kashmir and Palestine, highlighting Pakistan’s stance on these issues.

Bilawal’s strong advocacy for justice and equality resonates with international audiences and showcases Pakistan’s commitment to upholding fundamental rights. His efforts to engage with international organizations, especially the UN and Amnesty International, and promote Pakistan’s stance on human rights demonstrate his capacity to lead on global issues.

Balancing ties

The tenures of former prime minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were colossally inadequate and disturbing in terms of Pakistan’s relations with global powers, and balancing alliances.

Bilawal clearly navigated the complexities of Pakistan’s relationships with the United States, the European Union, the Islamic world, China, and other major powers, ensuring that Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests were safeguarded. His ability to maintain a balanced approach in international relations showcased his diplomatic acumen, and his capacity to manage Pakistan’s global alliances effectively.

Additionally, he has been actively involved in resolving regional conflicts, including normalizing ties with Afghanistan, extending friendly cooperation toward Iran, strengthening relations with the Arab world, and easing tensions with India.

Why prime minister?

Bilawal’s comprehensive understanding of Pakistan’s global challenges and opportunities, coupled with his strategic vision, have positioned him as a capable leader to guide Pakistan’s foreign policy as the prime minister.

His capacity to lead Pakistan is evident in his political acumen, which represents him as leader of new generation in Pakistan. His diplomatic skills, emphasis on regional cooperation, promotion of economic diplomacy, advocacy for human rights and social justice, ability to balance global alliances, crisis-management capabilities, and vision for Pakistan’s foreign policy showcased his leadership qualities.

Bilawal’s performance representing Pakistan effectively on the global stage and navigating complex international relations highlighted his charisma. With his strategic vision and commitment to Pakistan’s development and security, Bilawal Bhutto has the potential to lead Pakistan as prime minister.

Challenges for Bilawal Bhutto

One of the most significant regional challenges for Pakistan is the long-standing Kashmir dispute with India. For peace and stability in the South Asian region, it is utterly important to resolve Kashmir issue. The issue has colossally impacted trade and business partnerships among the regional states.

For regional connectivity, and economic cooperation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would need to engage with India and the international community to find a peaceful resolution to the issue.

Ensuring stability in Afghanistan is also crucial for Pakistan’s own security. The resurgence of the Afghan Taliban has significantly encouraged militants, especially Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Islamic State of Khorasan Province. Their presence in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s border areas pose serious threats to peace and stability.

Normalizing ties with the Afghan government and tackling the menace of militancy would be a key challenge for Bilawal Bhutto to work toward fostering a stable and peaceful relationship with Afghanistan through diplomatic efforts and cooperation.

Since the imposition of the US sanctions against Iran to end its nuclear program, Pakistan hasn’t enjoyed good relations with that country. Without friendly and stable relations with Iran, Pakistan would not be able to stabilize its economy.

Strengthening relations with Iran is crucial, especially in terms of trade and energy cooperation. Iran is an oil-rich state. Pakistan can benefit from Iran’s cheap diesel and gasoline as well as non-oil products. Ignoring the US pressure and strengthening ties with Iran would be a major challenge for Bilawal to find ways to enhance bilateral ties.

Pakistan’s economy requires sustained growth and stability. Engaging with international financial institutions, attracting foreign investment, and implementing sound economic policies to fix Pakistan’s deteriorated economy would be the leading challenge for Bilawal as prime minister.

In short, the Pakistan People’s Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto, has a strong chance of forming the next federal government. The party’s historical significance, Bilawal’s leadership qualities, appeal to the youth, commitment to democracy and social justice, strong party structure, regional and minority support, and the anti-incumbency factor all contribute to its potential success.

However, it is important to note that political landscapes are subject to change, and the outcome of elections depends on various factors. Nonetheless, the PPP, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, presents a compelling case for governance in Pakistan.

