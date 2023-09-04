Tohoky University students doing lab work in the quantum optics department. Image: Tohoku University
Tohoku University has been selected by a Ministry of Education panel to be the first recipient of Japan’s new 10 trillion yen (US$70 billion) endowment fund for the development of excellence at research-driven universities. Tohoku University, already known as a top-notch technology research institution, was chosen for its perceived as superior plan to implement organizational […]
To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership (educator), AT+ Premium yearly membership (student) or AT+ Premium Access membership.