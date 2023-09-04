Tohoku University has been selected by a Ministry of Education panel to be the first recipient of Japan’s new 10 trillion yen (US$70 billion) endowment fund for the development of excellence at research-driven universities. Tohoku University, already known as a top-notch technology research institution, was chosen for its perceived as superior plan to implement organizational […]
Japan picks Tohoku University as its R&D champion
10 trillion yen state fund aims to spark world-leading research in cutting edge tech while tackling Japan’s hierarchical approach to research