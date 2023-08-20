Ukraine: It’s now or never

Uwe Papart observes how the Ukrainian counteroffensive, touted as a significant effort, has stalled without breaching Russia’s fortified defenses. A territorial compromise has been mulled as an end to the war, but political considerations and US President Biden’s stance make such a solution unlikely.

In China, everything is political

David P. Goldman sees China’s property market crisis as largely political, driven by President Xi Jinping’s desire to centralize finances and instill fiscal discipline on local governments that have long relied on land prices. Current financial challenges aren’t indicative of a systemic crisis.

Ukraine’s illusion of momentum belies a lack of progress

James Davis writes that Russian forces continue to maintain strong defensive positions in Ukraine. While the Ukrainian counteroffensive has stalled, a perceived stalemate raises concerns about increased Western support and advanced weaponry for Ukraine.

Tokyo Electron sales to China through the roof

Scott Foster notes how Tokyo Electron’s sales have surged as a result of Chinese investments in “mature nodes” as part of its campaign to enhance semiconductor production and reduce import reliance as Washington labels Beijing’s tech advancements as a threat to US national security.

