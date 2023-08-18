Embraer and Nidec have announced plans to establish a joint venture to produce electric motor propulsion systems for aircraft, a deal that will contribute to Embraer’s development of low and zero carbon emission aircraft and Nidec’s renewable energy-related business. The new company, to be known as Nidec Aerospace, will be owned 51% by Nidec and […]
Sky the limit for Embraer-Nidec flying EV tie-up
Japanese motor maker and Brazilian aircraft producer create US-based JV aimed at high-potential electric passenger aircraft markets