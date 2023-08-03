Armed private militias in Balochistan are a significant factor behind the violence and violation of human rights in the region. Politically motivated private militias operate purposefully.

Primarily, they are tasked to counter those opponents who condemn security policies, and the unchecked and uncalculated practices of state institutions in crisis zones of Balochistan province.

The recent skirmishes of Mir Shafiq Mengal’s private militia with prominent Baloch nationalist leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, president of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), is more vivid in this regard. Pakistani media termed it as clash between two groups of the Mengal tribe, which is categorically incorrect, and against the ground realities.

Since 2005, Balochistan, a province in southwestern Pakistan, has been plagued by an insurgency led by various Baloch nationalist groups. To counter these groups, private militias have been formed, and weaponized to further the objectives of the security establishment, resulting in a deteriorating security situation and severe human-rights abuses.

Balochistan has a complex history of marginalization, economic exploitation, and political repression by federal governments and the establishment. The Baloch nationalist movement, seeking greater autonomy and control over their resources, emerged as a response to these grievances.

In the aftermath of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti’s assassination in 2006, as the Baloch insurgency gained momentum, various armed groups were formed to fight against these insurgents.

The militias, often referred to as “death squads,” have been responsible for mass graves of Baloch dissidents, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and other human-rights violations. They operate outside the state’s legal framework, with little to no accountability for their actions.

The proliferation of weapons and the easy availability of arms have contributed much to the rise of weaponization of private militias. Balochistan shares a long border with Afghanistan, which has experienced prolonged conflicts.

The porous nature of the border has further facilitated the flow of arms and ammunition into Balochistan, enabling these militias to acquire sophisticated weaponry in both Pashtun and Baloch areas of Balochistan. The presence of such weapons has escalated the level of violence, and made it increasingly difficult to secure.

The impact of armed private militias on the local population cannot be overstated. Balochistan’s civilian population has been caught in the crossfire between the Pakistani security forces, sponsored death squads, and the Baloch nationalist insurgents. The indiscriminate use of force by both sides has always resulted in a significant number of civilian casualties, forced disappearances, and a climate of fear and insecurity.

The presence of armed private militias has also led to the erosion of trust between the local population and the state, making it even more challenging to address the underlying grievances, and find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Violence against Baloch separatists and the role of sponsored death squads in Balochistan are deeply intertwined, and have contributed to the ongoing conflict and human-rights abuses in the province.

In response to Baloch insurgents who are fighting for independent Balochistan, the Pakistani state has been accused of supporting, and operating state-sponsored death squads to suppress the separatist movement particularly in the area having Baloch majority population.

The violence against dissident Baloch has taken various forms, including kidnapping, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and arbitrary arrest.

The role of death squads in Balochistan is utterly dreadful. They operate with the tacit or explicit support of the state, targeting individuals suspected of involvement in the Baloch nationalist movement. The state-sponsored nature of these death squads raises serious concerns about the complicity of the law-enforcement agencies in human-rights abuses.

The tactical use of private militias allows the government to ensure full control, and suppress the Baloch nationalist movement. By targeting and eliminating key figures within the movement, the state aims to weaken the insurgency and deter others from joining the separatist cause.

This strategy, however, has proved to be counterproductive, as it has further alienated the Baloch population and fueled the cycle of violence. The role of infamous death-squad leaders Mir Naseer Khan Mengal and Mir Shafiq Khan Mengal is more vivid in this regard.

Moreover, the state-sponsored death squads operate with impunity, as they are shielded from accountability and rarely face legal consequences for their actions. This lack of legal accountability not only perpetuates human-rights abuses, but also erodes trust between the state and the Baloch population.

The absence of justice and the culture of impunity have contributed to a climate of fear and insecurity, making it increasingly difficult to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Undoubtedly, the violence and human-rights abuses have had a chilling effect on freedom of expression in Balochistan. Journalists, activists, and human-rights defenders who dare to speak out against the violence or advocate the rights of Baloch separatists are often subjected to harassment, intimidation, and even physical attacks leading to death.

This has created a climate of self-censorship, where individuals fear reprisals for voicing their opinions or advocating for justice.

Way forward

To end an insurgency, there is need of fruitful dialogue, development, fair and free elections, political participation, respect for human rights, and reconciliation and appeasement. Unfortunately, the federal as well as provincial governments have never taken serious steps, which represents their lack of willingness and commitment.

The state of Pakistan needs to prioritize good governance, rule of law, and respect for human rights in Balochistan as well as in the rest of the country. This entails strengthening the justice system, supremacy of the constitution, ensuring accountability for human-rights abuses, and addressing the underlying socio-economic and political grievances of the Baloch people.

Efforts should be made to address the root causes of the conflict, including issues of resource exploitation, economic marginalization, and political representation. Balochistan’s vast natural resources, including gas, minerals and fisheries, have been a source of contention between the Baloch people and the Pakistani state.

Ensuring equitable distribution of resources and empowering local communities in decision-making processes can help to address the underlying grievances.

The government of Pakistan must acknowledge and address the human-rights abuses committed by its security forces and state-sponsored actors. This includes conducting thorough and impartial investigations into allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture, and holding those responsible accountable.

The state must take concrete steps to address the underlying grievances of the Baloch population in particular. This includes addressing issues of economic exploitation, political marginalization, and lack of access to basic services.

A more inclusive and participatory approach to governance that ensures the meaningful participation of the Baloch people in decision-making processes can help alleviate the root causes of the conflict.

