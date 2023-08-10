In the aftermath of rampant militancy and long military operations in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) led by Manzoor Pashteen emerged as a powerful socio-political force in the Pashtun belt of Pakistan.

The PTM as a prominent voice of war-butchered Pashtuns started peaceful struggle to advocate and ensure the due rights and security of Pashtuns in Pakistan. However, the myopic thinking of Pakistan’s powerful establishment, which seeks to silence or suppress the PTM, will pave way to detrimental consequences at ethnic and provincial levels.

By ignoring the legitimate grievances of the Pashtun community – demanding an end to enforced disappearances, profiling, extrajudicial killings, discrimination, and removing landmines in tribal areas, the establishment risks exacerbating ethnic tensions, fueling radicalization, and undermining the stability it seeks to establish.

The Pashtun belt, straddling regions in Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long been plagued by conflicts, political and economic marginalization, and the absence of state institutions. Pashtuns have faced a multitude of challenges, including terrorism, militancy, and subsequent military operations.

The rise of militancy, and the Pakistani military’s counter-operations in Swat and tribal region have resulted in the displacement of millions of Pashtuns, loss of thousands of lives, and destruction of infrastructure.

Undoubtedly, these factors have contributed to a sense of alienation and a lack of trust in the government and military. The PTM emerged as a response to these injustices, demanding a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, justice, and an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The PTM emerged in 2018 after the Karachi Police’s extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a young Pashtun from South Waziristan. The movement gained momentum as it highlighted the injustices faced by the Pashtun community, particularly in the FATA. The PTM’s demands for truth, justice, and an end to the culture of impunity resonated with the Pashtun population.

Silencing or suppressing the PTM would be a grave mistake as it would ignore the legitimate grievances of the Pashtun community. The federal government and military establishment fail to recognize that addressing these grievances is essential for achieving sustainable peace and security in the Pashtun belt.

By dismissing the PTM’s demands, the government and military risk alienating the Pashtun population further, and perpetuating a cycle of violence and instability.

The PTM plays a crucial role in countering radicalization by providing a peaceful platform for Pashtuns to voice their concerns and grievances. By suppressing the movement, the military establishment undermines this constructive outlet, and inadvertently pushes disillusioned Pashtuns towards more radical alternatives.

The PTM’s emphasis on non-violence and peaceful protest serves as a vital counter-narrative to extremist ideologies. Silencing the PTM would create a void that could be filled by radical elements equal to exacerbating security challenges in the Pashtun belt.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen addresses a public gathering in Loralai, Balochistan, on August 7, 2023. Photo: Pashteen’s official Facebook page.



Evidently, Pakistan’s key security institution is moving wrong to recognize the importance of building trust and inclusivity in the Pashtun belt. By ignoring and countering the PTM, the establishment reinforces a perception of discrimination and marginalization among Pashtuns.

This further deepens the divide between the state and the Pashtun community, hindering efforts to establish a stable and secure environment. Embracing the PTM’s demands for inclusivity and addressing the grievances of the Pashtun community would foster trust, encourage cooperation, and contribute to long-term security stability.

Subduing the PTM could potentially escalate tensions in the Pashtun belt. The movement has garnered significant support, and mobilized a large number of Pashtun youth and intelligentsia who feel marginalized and victimized.

By attempting to silence the PTM, the federal government and military establishment risk provoking a backlash and further radicalization among Pashtuns. The grievances of the Pashtun community cannot be ignored or suppressed indefinitely, as doing so would only add fuel to existing tensions and potentially lead to violence.

For peace, dialogue and negotiation are essential in resolving the grievances of the Pashtun community. Instead of viewing the PTM as a threat, the civil-military leadership should engage in meaningful discussions to understand and address the concerns raised by the movement.

Open dialogue can lead to a better understanding of the issues at hand, and pave the way for mutually beneficial solutions. The use of power would serve to stifle dialogue, and perpetuate a cycle of violence and mistrust.

Without a single iota of doubt and confusion, it is utterly clear that the demands of the PTM are within the framework of the constitution of Pakistan.

One of the core demands of the PTM is an end to enforced disappearances. After the attacks of September 11, 2001, in the US, the Pakistani military launched large-scale operations against the militants in the former FATA.

Enforced disappearances on the basis of suspicion became routine. Thousands of Pashtuns have gone missing, with their families left in anguish and uncertainty.

By suppressing the movement, the military perpetuates a culture of impunity and denies justice to the victims and their families. This not only undermines the rule of law, but also fuels resentment and mistrust among the Pashtun population.

The government and military must acknowledge these grievances and take concrete steps to investigate and address cases of enforced disappearances.

The military operations in the Pashtun belt have resulted in the displacement of millions of Pashtuns. Many have lost their homes, lands, and livelihoods. Tens of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are still living in BakaKhail camp in North Waziristan in an extremely poor state of life.

The rehabilitation of IDPs is crucial for building peace, stability and preventing the resurgence of militancy. The government can demonstrate its commitment to the well-being of the Pashtun community and pave the way for sustainable peace.

Moreover, the Pashtun belt has been a hotbed of militancy and terrorism for decades. The PTM’s demands for peace and stability align with the government’s objectives. By listening to the PTM, the military and government can gain valuable insights into the root causes of militancy and develop more effective strategies to counter it.

Involving the local population to tackle the menace of militancy will enhance intelligence gathering, build trust, and promote a sense of ownership over security matters.

Undeniably, the PTM is powerful. The chief of the PTM, Manzoor Pashteen, is powerful. He is the voice of millions of Pashtuns across Pakistan. His energetic anti-war narrative has preoccupied Pashtuns both emotionally and ideologically.

For Pashtuns, Manzoor is turning into a symbol of courage, resistance and Pashtunwali. Any intended attempt of the military establishment to derail or counter Manzoor Pashteen will prove disastrous and vibrantly dangerous on ethnic grounds. For stability, integrity and security, it is time to negotiate with the PTM.

