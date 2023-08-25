Indonesia is set to acquire the latest F-15 fighter jets from the US, Jakarta’s latest move to modernize its aging air force and upgrade its defenses, namely against China in the Natuna Islands on the edge of the South China Sea.

This month, Breaking Defense reported that Indonesian and Boeing officials have signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of 24 F-15EX fighter jets for Jakarta. The report notes that the agreement followed a tour by Indonesian officials of Boeing’s production line in St Louis.

While the deal is still subject to approval by the US State Department, it is seen as an important step for Indonesia’s military as well as the US Air Force (USAF), which is also purchasing the jet to modernize its likewise aging fighter fleet.

The F-15EX is a highly advanced fighter jet developed by Boeing for the USAF. It represents the latest iteration of the F-15 series, featuring improved avionics, structural enhancements and a higher payload capacity. The F-15EX is designed to fulfill various roles, including air superiority, strike missions and multirole operations.

Air Force Technology mentions that the F-15EX has a length of 19.45 meters, a width of 13.05 meters, and a height of 5.64 meters, with an empty weight of 14,500 kilograms and a maximum take-off weight of 37,000 kilograms.

The source notes that the F-15EX can launch hypersonic weapons up to 6.7 meters long and can be operated by a single pilot. It also says the aircraft has new electronic warfare systems, advanced cockpit systems, modern sensors and radars, and advanced mission systems and software capabilities.

Breaking Defense mentions, however, that concerns over the F-15EX program persist, specifically around cost and production issues, noting that the per-unit cost could escalate to US$106 million by fiscal year 2025.

Furthermore, the report says that the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has noted production problems on the F-15EX line, possibly affecting the USAF’s initial operational capability (IOC) date.

Breaking Defense notes that Boeing must deliver six more F-15EXs, known as the program’s Lot 1B fighters, before the program’s IOC can be officially declared, which was previously expected in June 2023.

The report adds that the delivery of all six F-15EX aircraft is still scheduled for this calendar year, reflecting optimism about the program’s progress.

Indonesia has been struggling to modernize its air force, with mixed results. Asia Times noted in June 2023 that Indonesian Air Force (IDAF) officials have long expressed their desire to modernize, noting that their current fleet of aircraft is insufficient to cover the archipelagic nation’s vast airspace and address constantly evolving security requirements, particularly in regard to China’s presence near the Natuna Islands.

A China Coast Guard ship passes near an Indonesian warship in a July 2019 file photo. Photo: Indonesian Navy’s Western Region Fleet Command

As of April 2023, the IDAF operates a fighter force consisting of 49 jets made in the US and Russia. The force includes 33 F-16s, 11 Su-30s, and five Su-27s, with the Russian-made Su-30 serving is the IDAF’s primary fighter.

However, Western sanctions on Russia have prevented Indonesia from acquiring the more advanced Su-35. At the same time, its older F-16s are less capable, have limited upgrade potential and are only effective when integrated into a wider air defense strategy.

Given its financial and political constraints, Indonesia has tried multiple avenues to modernize its air force, such as co-designing a fighter jet with South Korea, purchasing used fighters from Qatar, considering Japan as a source of used fighter jet engines and buying new-build fighters from France.

In July 2023, Asia Times reported that Indonesia is still committed to South Korea’s KF-21 Boramae advanced jet fighter program despite being late on payments. Indonesia has paid 21% of the cost share through June 2023 but has yet to release a 2024-2026 payment plan timeline.

The South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) seeks talks with Indonesia regarding payment plans, with Indonesia agreeing to pay 20% of the US$6.2 billion project cost as part of its efforts to modernize the IDAF.

In June 2023, Asia Times reported that Indonesia had acquired a squadron of 26-year-old Qatari Mirage 2000-5 jets with new multirole fighters to fill a hole in frontline air defenses until the government can find the money to buy new-generation multirole fighters.

The Mirages will replace Northrop F5s and will be used as a training and familiarization platform while the air force awaits the first of new Dassault Rafale jets from France. However, that approach has led to Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto having to defend his decision to acquire the old, used jets.

Moreover, Indonesia has made efforts to keep its aging fighters airworthy. Asia Times reported in June 2023 that Indonesia is considering surplus F-15 engines from Japan to power its F-16 fighters, with the two governments having previously signed an agreement regarding the transfer of defense equipment and technologies, thus paving the way for the F-15 engine deal.

Japan can provide 200 Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines from its 100 older F-15s, which will not be used due to modernization difficulties. These engines could be a valuable resource for countries that operate F-15s and F-16s, potentially leading to practical cooperation with Indonesia.

Although Japan has a de facto ban on exporting military hardware, Tokyo has previously exported sensitive military components to the US and exporting F-15 engines to Indonesia may be permitted.

Apart from those efforts, Indonesia has approached France for new-build jet fighters. In February 2022, Asia Times reported that Indonesia signed a purchase agreement for 42 French-made Rafale fighters, making it the first Southeast Asian country to acquire the jets.

The initial order includes six jets, 36 more to be delivered, and munitions and simulators. That move may have forced the US to sweeten its offer of military aircraft to court Indonesia, a crucial partner in Southeast Asia.

A Rafale fighter jet. Photo: Dassault Aviation

In response to Indonesia’s Rafale purchase, the US approved the sale of up to 36 F-15EX fighters, which, if Indonesia finally purchases, would complement its existing F-16 fleet.

Indonesia’s multifaceted fighter jet procurement program involving strategic purchases from various global powers illustrates its commitment to maintaining an independent and active foreign policy, which eschews overreliance on one strategic partner.

However, the complexities of such an approach, such as interoperability concerns and financial difficulties, can raise questions about its sustainability.

