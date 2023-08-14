Huawei’s business results improved in the second quarter while management continued to restructure and reorient the telecom giant’s business lines in the face of US sanctions. The sanctions, applied first by the Trump administration and intensified under Biden, have driven the transition, but Huawei’s senior management deserves credit for building an increasingly formidable telecom and […]
Huawei’s Q2 results defy US sanctions
Chinese telecom giant reports robust sales and net profit margin growth as business focus shifting to Global South