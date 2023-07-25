Since ChatGPT, an artificial-intelligence chatbot, debuted last November, academics have been debating whether AI will be mankind’s savior or terminator.

In a panel discussion, Yuval Noah Harari, a historian, philosopher and best-selling author, shared his views about how AI will change the world. Zhang Yaqin, director of the Institute for AI Industry Research at Tsinghua University, and John Hennessy, winner of the 2007 Turing Award, said AI technology, if used properly, can help improve the quality of people’s lives.

Yang Lan, one of China’s top TV journalists and entrepreneurs, partners with Asia Times to showcase the groundbreaking series “Yang Lan One on One.” Yang reveals the victories, wisdom and breakthroughs of the many global luminaries she has interviewed.

Learn how these trailblazers – from movie stars, scientists and economists to entrepreneurs and government leaders – have ignited social progress throughout the world.

Asia Times is the distributor of the series.

Episode 1: Yang Lan interviews Michelle Yeoh – One on One

Episode 2: Yang Lan interviews Donnie Yen – One on One

Episode 3: Yang Lan interviews Xie Zhenhua – One on One

Like this: Like Loading...