Europe’s ST Microelectronics has launched new high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power devices while Japan’s Rohm plans to buy an old factory in Kyushu and convert it into its largest silicon carbide (SiC) power device production base. Rohm has also started mass production of GaN devices. China’s recently announced controls on exports of chip-making niche metal gallium should not be a problem for either STMicro or Rohm. But they may become an issue if strident European and Japanese politicians sustain their anti-China rhetoric. On July 13, STMicro announced that it has begun volume production of GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMT) for use in wall adapters, chargers, lighting systems, industrial power supplies, renewable energy and automotive electrification applications.