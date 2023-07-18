China will focus on supply-side productivity measures for economic stimulus: Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a July 17 report, “Industrial policy will likely remain as a key policy focus for the authorities in the July Politburo meeting statement. The July Politburo meeting statement will likely continue to demonstrate the leadership’s commitment to promoting manufacturing upgrading, technology self-reliance and innovation. We summarized President Xi and Premier Li’s recent domestic field trips and noticed that promoting technology development and high-quality growth continue to be senior policymakers’ priorities.”