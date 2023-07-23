Investment strategy: Buy or sell Ukrainian bonds?

David Woo raises concerns about the sustainability of Ukraine’s counter-offensive and doubts that the war can end in Ukraine’s favor and raises concerns about the sustainability of Ukraine’s counter-offensive and doubts that the war can end in Ukraine’s favor.

China: When micro becomes macro

David P. Goldman shares his view on Chinese equities, particularly in the technology and communications sectors, and analyses divergences in equity performance, with telecoms showing signs of recovery while consumer staples stocks remain depressed.

Ukrainian offensive sputters out

James Davis writes that Kiev’s counter-offensive against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine and Crimea has faced challenges, NATO’s reluctance to offer a clear timetable for Ukrainian membership and the failure to secure desired security guarantees have hindered Ukraine’s efforts.

Companies vs politicians

Scott Foster discusses how US chipmakers have urged Washington to refrain from implementing additional government restrictions on semiconductor exports to China that could diminish the competitiveness of the US semiconductor industry and undermine the CHIPS Act.

