In what is more than likely to turn out to be an attempt at escalation in the confrontation between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev argued recently on his Telegram channel that Russia should have the right to attack submarine data cables.

Medvedev, whose current job is deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, claimed such rights against the background of recent media reports on the mysterious sabotage of the Nord Stream undersea gas pipeline last year. He wrote:

If we proceed from the proven complicity of western countries in blowing up the Nord Streams, then we have no constraints – even moral – left to prevent us from destroying the ocean-floor cable communications of our enemies.

The question of who was behind the attacks on the pipelines in the Baltic Sea on September 26 2022, however, remains unresolved. Several reports, rumors and conspiracy theories circulate.

There’s some agreement that the time, location and level of sophistication of the attack indicate the involvement of or support from a government. But the speculation stretches from western special forces or Ukrainian groups being behind the attack to its being a well-orchestrated Russian operation.

In the meantime, none of the official investigations has been concluded and solid evidence that could support any of the narratives remains sparse. The Swedish prosecutor leading one of the investigations announced on June 14 that he hopes to have completed the investigation by autumn.

Gas leaking from the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline off Sweden’s coast. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard

Vulnerable undersea cables

For all his characteristic bluster, which has included threats involving Russia’s nuclear arsenal, Medvedev’s cable threat should be taken seriously.

As we have shown in a report to the European parliament last year, subsea cables are the backbone of the contemporary digital economy. Almost all of our internet connections depend on them.

According to SubTelForum’s Submarine Cable Almanac, as of the beginning of 2023 there were 380 cables in Europe on the ocean floor, mostly the size of a garden hose. They use fiber optic technology to convey information at large distances.

Yet they are easy to cut and get damaged quite frequently. The industry reports up to 100 cable failures annually, mainly caused by fishing activities or the anchors of ships.

This rarely causes serious disruptions thanks to the large number of cables on the sea floor. In the case of failure, traffic is swiftly rerouted and a repair ship is sent on its way to fix the damage.

If Russia should prove to be serious about its threats to cut cables, the main economic cost would be for repair work. At most locations, major disruptions would be unlikely.

There are, however, places that are more vulnerable and where the impact would be more extensive. They include the sort of site where several crucial cables could be attacked at the same time. These sites are known as “chokepoints.”

For instance, several important cables surface in the port of Marseilles – and the English channel and the Red Sea have high densities of cables. Also, island states, such as Ireland, are more vulnerable because they do not have terrestrial connections as backup.

So Medvedev’s threat should be taken seriously, but should not be blown out of proportion.

Vladimir Putin and Dmitri Medvedev pictured in 2020. Photo: Wikimedia Commmons

What’s behind the threat?

Once thought of as a reasonable politician, who took over as president when Putin was having his “break” from 2008 to 2012 after two terms of presidency, Medvedev has become ever more of a Kremlin stooge.

His threat is a continuation of Russia’s strategy of disinformation – an attempt to distract western leaders from events in Ukraine and force security policymakers to worry about their vulnerabilities at home.

Probably, this is also a message to two security events happening in the coming days and weeks and meant to increase the feeling of vulnerability and uncertainty.

At the end of May, Ireland commenced a national consultative forum on security – online and on four separate days at the end of June.

Ireland’s foreign minister, Micheál Martin, said the aim was to build public understanding and generate discussions on the country’s foreign, security and defense policies. The particular focus would be on how Ireland wants to respond to the new security environment and whether to seek NATO membership.

As an island with open seas, Ireland is one of the most vulnerable places in Europe in terms of potential internet cable sabotage.

A bit farther down the line is the NATO summit set to take place in Vilnius, Lithuania, in early July. Subsea cable protection is one of the priority issues on the agenda, and the organization’s new infrastructure protection coordination cell is expected to make recommendations for how the alliance can protect cables better and deter any sabotage.

But a military approach to protection on its own won’t suffice. Close collaboration between the military, civil maritime agencies, communication regulators and the industry is needed. The European Maritime Security Strategy expected to be issued by the European Council this summer will be an important step in this direction. The strategy lays out plans for risk analyses, improved surveillance and inter-agency exercises.

Overall, and beyond the immediate Russian threat, the protection of critical maritime infrastructures, which also includes wind farms, power cables, hydrogen pipelines and carbon storage projects, needs to become a defining feature in the global ocean governance agenda.

Christian Bueger is a professor of international relations at the University of Copenhagen.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

