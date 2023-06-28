Investment strategy: Oil, CAD/JPY, MXN/KRW

David Woo assesses that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may intensify as the failed mutiny in Russia increases the probability of a major Russian offensive. Additionally, the economic divergence between the US and China continues to favor trades that benefit from America’s stronger growth prospects.

Sino-European partnership emerges on Global South

David Goldman and Uwe Parpart write that European Union leaders plan to maintain a cooperative and constructive approach to China. The Asian giant’s role in building infrastructure and stabilizing economies in the Global South present Beijing with a political bargaining chip in its relations with Europe.

The Wagner mutiny portends a Russian offensive

Jim Davis views the failed Wagner mutiny in Russia as revealing cracks in the country’s power structure and Vladimir Putin’s vulnerability. The mutiny’s aftermath, moreover, may lead to changes in Russia’s military and intelligence leadership, and a major Russian offensive in Ukraine.

New American curbs on AI chip exports to China?

Scott Foster reports that the US Commerce Department may impose restrictions on chip shipments by Nvidia and other chip makers to China and other countries without a license, potentially affecting Nvidia’s A800 processor. The move has not been officially confirmed.

