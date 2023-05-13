Japan’s NTT has announced plans to create a new subsidiary to manufacture photonics-electronics convergence devices, opening the way for a radical reduction in the power consumption of telecommunications networks and data centers. In June 2023, Japan’s national telecom carrier and telecommunications technology developer intends to establish NTT Innovative Devices Corporation as the developer and manufacturer […]
Japan’s NTT has a vision for the 6G future
Japanese telecom giant sees photonics-electronics convergence as key to handling the coming explosion of AI-related data traffic