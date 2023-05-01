Japanese companies have famously lagged in the electric vehicle (EV) industry but plans to accelerate vehicle assembly and battery, motor and electronic component production could quickly put them in the race.

Japan Inc’s move should put further pressure on EV prices, accelerate the transition away from internal combustion engines and broadly benefit consumers.

Toyota currently sells more cars than any other company in the world while Honda and Nissan also ride high in global rankings. Yet Nissan, via the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is the only Japanese company that ranks among the top 15 EV producers.

In 2022, the Alliance ranked 10th with less than one-fifth the output of industry leader BYD. If they seek to remain auto industry leaders, Toyota and Honda must convert their large global franchises and popularity with consumers into meaningful shares of the EV market.

And there is no reason why either shouldn’t be able to get up to EV speed.

On April 26, Honda announced that it intends to shift its entire automobile product line to EVs and fuel cell EVs (FCEVs) by 2040. On the way to this goal, the company plans to produce more than two million EVs per year by 2030. Other targets include:

In the US, the launch of two EV models co-developed with GM in 2024 and a model using Honda’s own EV platform in 2025. Procurement of batteries from GM and establishment of a joint venture with LG Energy Solution to make batteries.

In China, the launch of 10 EV models by 2027 and 100% EV sales by 2035. Greater collaboration with battery maker CATL.

In Japan, the launch of four EV models by 2026, plus home and public charging services. Procurement of batteries from Envision AESC, a company of Japanese origin now 80%-owned by China’s Envision Group and 20%-owned by Nissan.

Development of solid-state batteries for introduction in the second half of the decade. Continue collaboration with US battery R&D company SES.

On April 28, Honda, Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announced joint plans to invest 434 billion yen (US$3.2 billion) in a new lithium-ion battery factory in Japan, with government subsidies to cover over 35% of the cost.

Production is scheduled to start in 2027. Last December, the Japanese government declared batteries to be a strategic product.

Earlier in the month, Honda and South Korean steel manufacturer POSCO announced plans to collaborate in the areas of battery materials supply and recycling, and steel for mass production of EV motors.

Meanwhile, Toyota plans to introduce 10 new battery-powered EV models and ramp up annual EV production to 1.5 million units by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030.

Its battery supplier in Japan, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, plans to expand its production within the same time frame. Prime Planet is 51%-owned by Toyota and 49%-owned by Panasonic and makes batteries for Tesla. CATL and BYD supply batteries to Toyota in China.

Hybrid vehicles accounted for 27% of Toyota’s unit sales in the fiscal year ended March 2023, but most of them were full hybrids, which still rely on an internal combustion engine.

Only a few were plug-in hybrids in which the battery is the main source of power. The data behind the EV Unit Production chart below includes battery-powered EVs and plug-in hybrids but not full hybrids.

(For a more skeptical view of Toyota’s transition to EVs, see The high, high cost of Toyota’s EV blunder by William Pesek.)

Toyota is playing catch-up in the EV industry. Image: Twitter

Tesla’s price cuts and BYD’s announcement of an $11,400 cut-rate EV confirm that the auto industry has entered a new era of affordability. But the trend toward lower EV prices has been apparent for some time.

China’s $4,500 Hongguang Mini EV made headlines in 2021, as did Suzuki Motor’s plan to launch a 1 million yen minicar in Japan by 2025. That same year, Shigenobu Nagamori, chairman of EV motor maker Nidec, told media that the Hongguang Mini was the wave of the future.

“Just as in home appliances,” he said, “the price competition in EVs will be more severe, with new entrants from outside the car industry coming into the market.”

One million yen ($7,500) is the psychological equivalent of a $10,000 price point in the US. Two years ago, it was already becoming a benchmark.

Nidec entered the EV motor market in 2018 with a plan to build up massive economies of scale and take a large share of the market as falling prices made it impossible for smaller and financially weaker automakers to produce their own motors. Implementation of this plan is well underway.

In the year ended March 31, 2023 (the company’s fiscal 2022), Nidec sold 949,000 of its E-Axle systems (electric traction motor and related components), 86% of them in China and 14% in Europe. Shipments were up 2.8 times from the previous year and up almost 20 times over the past three years.

This fiscal year, Nidec expects to sell 1.7 million units and reach break-even. In fiscal 2025, it plans to sell more than 3 million units and is targeting 10 million in 2030. Nidec’s management reckons that would give the company a global market share of 26%.

To be sure, the EV motor market is crowded. Nidec faces competition from Hitachi and Toyota affiliate Aisin in Japan, Bosch, Continental and Daimler in Germany, Borg-Warner and Dana in the US, BYD, Shaanxi Automobile and Hepu Power in China and several others worldwide.

Global competition has driven both EV and motor prices steadily down and is making economies of scale imperative for survival. For this reason – and to be near its customers and avoid trade friction – Nidec manufactures EV motors in China and Europe and is building a factory in Mexico.

So far, Nidec’s EV motors and E-Axle systems have been used in 15 different models produced by half a dozen automakers including Guangzhou Auto Group Co, Ltd (GAC) and its joint ventures with Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi Motors, Geely and Smart Automobile.

On April 27, Japanese electronic parts maker TDK announced plans to double the production of Tunnel Magneto-Resistance (TMR) sensors at is Asama Techno Factory in Nagano. The production boost should take effect in the first half of 2025.

Based on the company’s core magnetic and thin-film technologies, TMR sensors feature high precision, reliability and low power consumption.

TDK is leading the way in EV-related sensors. Image: TDK / Twitter / Screengrab

They are in high demand from the auto industry for e-axle and power steering motor control, in braking systems and as current sensors for battery control, and are also used in robots and other industrial machinery.

TDK also supplies the auto and other industries with temperature and pressure sensors, accelerometers, sensor systems, rechargeable batteries and power supplies, and passive components.

TDK’s sales were up 15% in the fiscal year ended March 2023 due in large part to vehicle electrification, including both ADAS and EV production, which is driving an increase in the number of components per vehicle.

Murata, Japan’s and the world’s leading producer of capacitors and other passive components, reported a 7% decline in sales in the year to March due to its high dependence on demand for smartphones and relatively low gearing to the auto industry.

