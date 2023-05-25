Japan appears to be a net gainer from the US-led campaign to “de-risk” high-tech economic relations with China. On the negative side, the Japanese government said on May 23 that it would restrict exports of advanced semiconductor production equipment. The restrictions, which will take effect on July 23 after a two-month notification period, are likely to have a relatively small impact on Japanese equipment makers – at least in the short run.
Japan a likely tech winner of China ‘de-risking’
Negative impact of tougher US-led sanctions appears limited to the short run amid chip industry’s big planned expansion