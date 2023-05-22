US-based Micron, the world’s third-largest maker of memory chips, failed a security review by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the government body announced May 21. “The review found that Micron’s products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China’s national security,” an official statement said. No details were given.

Posters on Chinese news and social media sites viewed the measure as retaliation for American tech controls against China. “Those who want to eat Chinese food but want to smash the Chinese pot at the same time, should think clearly. This means that Micron will lose an important market,” wrote one commentator. “Companies that actively participate in the containment of the technology industry in mainland China, should think about it carefully.”

China announced the security review of Micron on March 31.