Japan’s Space Compass and America’s Skyloom have finalized a partnership aimed at launching their first geostationary optical data relay node over the Asia-Pacific by the end of 2024. Known as SkyCompass-1, the satellite will be an important milestone in the creation of the Space Integrated Computing Network and space-based optical communications infrastructure envisioned by the […]
US-Japan tie-up heralds new space telecom era
Space Compass and Skyloom agreement marks milestone in creation of a space-based optical communications network