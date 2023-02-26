KIEV – One year ago, the world for Ukraine turned upside down.

It was around 5am on February 24, 2022, when we heard the first Russian cruise missiles slamming into the outskirts of Kiev. While the threat of a Russian invasion had been growing for months, it was only on February 21 that the purpose of the Russian troops arrayed around Ukraine’s borders became unequivocally clear.

Vladimir Putin issued an hour-long screed about how Ukraine was a fake country and the wheels were set in motion for full-scale war. A few days later, Russian columns poured into Ukrainian territory.

A year on, Ukraine sits in a position that most people hearing those first missile strikes would have considered unimaginable. Ukrainian troops threw back the initial Russian assaults on the capital and other areas of northern Ukraine, before inflicting heavy losses in a slow, fighting retreat against Russia’s offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

By autumn, Ukrainian forces were in position to score several stunning victories, routing Russian forces in Kharkiv and forcing Moscow to abandon the southern provincial capital of Kherson in November. A partial military mobilization for the first time since World War II saw Russia replenish its ranks enough to stabilize its lines and continue fighting in the Donbas, resulting in the current situation.

While Russia has likely already lost in Ukraine, having failed to conquer Kiev or even the entirety of any of the four Ukrainian regions it officially annexed, it remains up to Ukraine to win the war fully. As impressive as its successes in the past year have been, the second year of its defensive battle will demand even greater and more decisive victories if Ukraine is to liberate the entirety of its territory.

The past few months of the war have been devoid of major spectacles despite the continuing high-intensity fighting on the front. After the loss of Kherson in November, Russian forces withdrew to more defensible lines across the Dnieper River. A combination of newly mobilized conscripts and professional troops transferred from Kherson enabled Moscow to halt Ukrainian advances in northern Donbas and even launch their own renewed attacks.

The center of the fighting has been the city of Bakhmut, where Russian troops, led by the mercenary Wagner Group, have slowly ground forward to nearly encircle the city. The cost in men and materiel has been enormous – images of dozens of Russian bodies littering the ground outside the ruined city appear daily.

Since the recapture of Kherson, there has been little in the way of major Ukrainian operations. In the meantime, the Kiev regime has scored a major victory in its quest for modern Western armaments, with announcements that battle tanks, including the German Leopard, British Challenger and even the US Abrams will be given to Ukraine’s armed forces.

These will prove a massive boon to the armored formations Ukraine was already assembling. As the tanks will begin arriving as early as March, their impact will come sooner rather than later.

That brings us to today, and the next Ukrainian thrust that everyone is waiting for. With the elimination of the Russian presence in right-bank Kherson, there are two major fronts left for Ukraine to go on the offensive, in the country’s northeast and southeast.

While a thrust into northern Luhansk Oblast, toward the Russian-occupied cities of Kreminna and Svatove, will have to come at some point, it is the second option that is much more appealing: Zaporizhzhia. Here, the front extends across nearly 150 kilometers of broadly open terrain.

Were Ukrainian troops to breach the lines here, they would have another 100km of Russian-occupied flat land lying between them and the Sea of Azov.

A successful drive to the sea in Zaporizhzhia would constitute an enormous strategic win. It would sever the supply lines to Russian troops not only in the remainder of Russian-held southern Ukraine, but also in Crimea. Russian forces to the west of any Ukrainian breakthrough would be forced to rely on erratic deliveries by sea.

Such a push could see Ukrainian forces approach and even liberate Mariupol, a move that would have enormous symbolic value after the hard-fought but ultimately futile defense of the city last spring.

It is for precisely these reasons that the battle to accomplish this would not be easy. Russia is as aware of the vulnerability of this stretch of territory as anyone. Moscow’s forces have been fortifying the front line for months, developing a defense in depth that will prove challenging to breach.

However, it is entirely plausible that Russia’s armed forces have been ground down to such a level they will be unable to resist a concerted Ukrainian assault no matter their level of preparation.

The loss of nearly 2,000 Russian tanks, including most of the more modern variants, and thousands of other armored vehicles will make responding to Ukrainian armored formations more difficult than ever, as will the ammunition shortages Russian artillery units are already experiencing.

Mobilized conscripts are good enough for static defense, but it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which they rout far more easily than the professional Russian troops who have been killed or put out of service in droves.

The battle to defend Ukraine has been bloody and difficult. There is, sadly, no plausible situation in which the fighting gets significantly less deadly for Ukraine as it seeks to liberate the remainder of its lands. But one year into the war, it is possible to envisage a roadmap by which Ukraine’s armed forces move toward the endgame of this war, or at least a significant element of it.

The fight to hold off Russia’s conquests has largely been won. The fight to liberate the rest of Ukraine lies ahead.

