NEW YORK – The Bank of Japan’s December 20 decision to lift the cap on 10-year government bond yields to 0.5% from 0.25% looks on the surface like a minor tweak of monetary policy. In reality, it’s a hairline crack in the biggest dam in world financial markets.

Japan is the world’s number one creditor, a massive exporter of capital to the United States and other borrowing countries. Now the Bank of Japan wants to bring Japan’s money home to finance a massive government deficit that will be aggravated by a 50% rise in defense spending over the next five years.

That implies higher bond yields in the United States, which can’t count on the Japanese bid for its government bonds during the next several years.

Japan’s growing hoard of US Treasuries helped push US yields down over the past twenty years. Higher US yields also attracted Japanese capital. This symbiotic relationship is now coming to an end.

With inflation running at 4% year on year—an unacceptably high rate by Japanese standards—the Bank of Japan can’t keep financing the government deficit by expanding its balance sheet while Japanese savings go abroad in search of higher yields.

The central bank already owns half of the government’s debt, which amounts to a perilous 263% of GDP – compared to 128% in the United States and just 70% in China.

The Bank of Japan kept bond yields low, allowing the Japanese yen to weaken from about 100 to the US dollar in December 2020 to almost 150 to the dollar in October. The yen had recovered to 137 to the dollar as of last week, and rose to 132 to the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan changed the yield cap.

Yen weakness—along with higher energy prices—explains almost all of Japan’s inflation surge. And because the weak currency influences consumer prices with lags of up to 18 months, according to this writer’s calculations, the Bank of Japan had to act before inflation got even worse.

Most of all, Japan’s decision to expand military spending by over 50% during the next five years means that government spending will soar. The Fumio Kishida government floated the idea of tax increases to finance the arms buildup, but ran into resistance from Japanese voters as well as its own Liberal Democratic Party.

A recent poll shows that 65% of Japanese oppose tax increases to finance military spending. But the Japanese don’t like high inflation, either.

Japan can’t keep financing its budget deficit at low interest rates on the balance sheet of the central bank, because that weakens the yen and increases inflation. Apart from tax increases, the only alternative is to redirect Japanese capital flows homeward.

Japan this year will have to borrow nearly 7% of its GDP to finance its budget deficit (blue line in the chart). But it continues to run a current account surplus: It exports more than it imports and invests the proceeds in overseas assets, mainly US dollar securities.

Japan’s 4% inflation rate is a related problem. Capital outflows from Japan due to the central bank’s interest-rate cap weakened the yen and fueled inflation. Most of the variation in year-on-year changes in Japan’s consumer price index can be explained by the combination of a weaker yen and more expensive oil.

The forecasting model below uses 18-month polynomial distributed lags of year-on-year changes in the yen exchange rate and the oil price to explain year-on-year changes in CPI. The predictors remain highly significant after correction for serial correlation.

Strengthening the yen will dampen Japan’s inflation rate over time.

