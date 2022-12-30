It’s hard to think of a central banker who had a more precarious year than Japan’s Haruhiko Kuroda.

Though US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell drew most of the angst with his aggressive interest-rate increases, the Bank of Japan was caught between two economic giants veering in opposite directions. The US addressed overheating risks. China’s “zero Covid” fiasco resulted in its slowest growth in 30 years – before Beijing suddenly hit the economic gas in the waning weeks of the year.

For most of 2022, BOJ governor Kuroda held firm to the monetary equivalent of the Hippocratic Oath: doing as little harm as possible to the third-biggest economy, and a fragile one to boot.

This month, Kuroda was forced to step into the fray as US rates diverged wildly with Japan’s, and as China suddenly lurched toward economic reopening. The BOJ letting 10-year bond yields rise to around 0.5%, double the previous upper limit, sent shockwaves through global markets.

It was a preview of both how the BOJ will be in the limelight as rarely before in 2023 and how challenging it will be to navigate zigs in Washington and zags in Beijing.

Risks emanating from the US are rising by the day. Even as the Fed tightens amid the worst inflation in 40 years, the dollar is beginning to stumble amid recession talk. As the yen surges in response, the BOJ will have to recalibrate further in the months ahead.

China uncertainties

The China challenge is even harder to assess. Global investors are struggling to adjust strategies given how rapidly President Xi Jinping veered from massive Covid lockdowns to reopening at warp speed. As Xi appears to embrace the Donald Trump White House’s herd-immunity gambit, uncertainties abound.

Will Xi stand by as Covid zooms through his 1.4 billion people, hospitals are overwhelmed and death rates skyrocket? Only he and his inner circle know for sure. Or will Xi revert to locking down entire metropolises as new Covid variants overwhelm a nation that until now relied on suboptimal vaccines?

China’s “U-turn on Covid prevention” has “been quite the shift from fighting every case to living with the virus, and that creates enormous uncertainty for the start of the year as case numbers surge and the health system is overwhelmed,” says analyst Craig Erlam at Oanda.

“How the leadership will respond is about as clear as the data itself, so for investors it will be a case of learning as we go using what little data and anecdotal evidence we have. That creates challenges domestically, and in all likelihood globally as well.”

Many observers worry about the lack of transparency from Beijing – once again. “The global concerns, tinged with anger, are a direct result of the ruling Communist Party’s sudden exit from some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus policies,” Miles Yu, director of the Washington-based China Center at the Hudson Institute, told The Associated Press.

“You can’t conduct the lunacy of zero-Covid lockdowns for such a long period of time and then suddenly unleash a multitude of the infected from a caged China to the world.”

Where investors are concerned, markets are many months away from being able to discern how open China’s economy might ultimately be. For Tokyo, this creates unprecedented economic visibility challenges. Inflation trends are the most immediate.

In recent weeks, global investors cheered at hints US inflation is slowing. If China reopens at the current rate, it could exacerbate price pressures as the No 2 economy delivers fresh demand. Or, could the return of giant lockdowns see China again exporting “cost push” inflation if shuttered factories upset supply chains anew?

Policy review?

These are just some of the many questions confronting Kuroda’s BOJ team as it mulls how to play 2023. Another is the pace of Fed tightening in the months ahead. Also, the extent to which global investors are turning on the dollar. The US national debt topping $31 trillion at a moment of extreme political polarization has Asian central banks worried about the stability of the roughly $3.5 trillion worth of US Treasuries on which they’re sitting.

An added uncertainty: Kuroda’s imminent retirement in March. With the next BOJ leader to be determined later, it’s impossible for investors to know what to expect.

Over the last two weeks, traders have buzzed about press reports that BOJ officials might be holding a top-down policy review in 2023 as anemic wage growth collides with expectations for slowing global demand. In other words, a stagflationary environment few saw coming. News that Japanese consumer prices rose 3.7% in November year on year, the most since 1981, ups the ante for BOJ officials.

“Although low by international standards, Japanese consumer price inflation at 3-4% is high enough to feel uncomfortable with stagnant wage growth,” says economist Sarah Tan at Moody’s Analytics.

BOJ board member Naoki Tamura is particularly keen on a review. Again, though, with Kuroda’s final policy meeting set for March 9-10, it’s completely unclear what to expect when the central bank mulls new strategies. It’s unclear too who will be holding the reins at the BOJ.

One reason the bank’s yield shift on December 20 so shocked markets is that the Kuroda BOJ had in essence been underground in recent years. After Kuroda took the job in March 2013, the BOJ shook global markets with what Tokyo-based traders called monetary “bazooka” blasts. In the second half of his 10 years at the helm, Kuroda has gone largely quiet.

As one BOJ official tells Asia Times, Kuroda on December 20 pivoted from bazooka mode to “submarine mode, where he surfaces suddenly, fires the occasional financial missile, and goes back down underwater again.”

Takatoshi Ito, a former senior Ministry of Finance official, notes that the BOJ’s step on December 20 “could still be the first step toward monetary-policy normalization. If so, it should be heralded as a sign that the BOJ has had some success with its decade-long ultra-easy monetary policy.”

Yet emphasis should be on “some.” Even though Japan is importing inflation via elevated global commodities prices, it’s still the case that “the BOJ had failed to anchor inflation expectations at 2%, which was supposed to be one of the great benefits of the inflation-targeting framework,” Ito says.

Now, Ito says, all rests on annual labor negotiations in 2023 to see if they can “bring large wage hikes, partly to compensate for the higher inflation rate in 2022, and partly to redistribute the higher profits stemming from yen depreciation.”

“In that event,” he says, :substantial wage increases would replace some of the ‘cost push’ inflation of 2022 with ‘demand pull’ inflation – by increasing many households’ relative spending power – which tends to be relatively easier for consumers to accept.”

Still, given fears of a US recession in 2023 and extreme uncertainty about where China’s economy might be in six months, this too seems impossible to handicap.

One thing is clear, though: The last 10 years of aggressive quantitative easing have warped Japan’s financial system in unexpected ways. By buying up more than half of all outstanding Japanese government bonds, the BOJ deadened fixed-income trading. By becoming the biggest holder of Tokyo stocks via exchange-traded funds, it reduced the need for innovation and disruption in corporate Japan.

“The BOJ’s greater emphasis on the need to enhance the JGB market functioning suggests to us an increased likelihood that it will abandon the negative interest rate policy,” says Goldman Sachs Japan economist Naohiko Baba.

Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities, adds that “the fact the BOJ suddenly changed its policy will strengthen market speculation that an abrupt end for yield-curve control could suddenly materialize out of the blue.” Ueno adds that “this is a victory for foreign investors and a defeat for the BOJ.”

That could be good news for Japanese banks, which have had a dreadful decade. Because Japan’s yield curve has been so flat, it has been nearly impossible for bankers to borrow at one rate and lend at a higher one.

“The change in BOJ’s policy is credit-positive for Japanese banks’ profitability because banks can increase net interest income as a result of wider net interest margins and reinvestment of matured JGBs with higher coupon JGBs,” says Tomoya Suzuki, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.

Analyst Michael Makdad at Morningstar adds that “loan rates in Japan have been declining since the global financial crisis. If the decline stops and stabilizes, already that’s a big change.”

That’s still a big “if,” though, that will owe more to events in the US and China than at home in Japan.