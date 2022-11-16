Yokogawa Electric Corporation is a key vendor in the process automation market. Image: Big News / Twitter
TOKYO – Japan’s Yokogawa Electric is headed for record sales and new orders this fiscal year as high oil and gas prices, digitalization and demand for hydrogen and other alternative energy sources have been islands of prosperity in a sea of economic tumult. The company’s industrial control systems and related measuring instruments sales are forecast […]
To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership (educator), AT+ Premium yearly membership (student) or AT+ Premium Access membership.