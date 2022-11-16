TOKYO – Japan’s Yokogawa Electric is headed for record sales and new orders this fiscal year as high oil and gas prices, digitalization and demand for hydrogen and other alternative energy sources have been islands of prosperity in a sea of economic tumult. The company’s industrial control systems and related measuring instruments sales are forecast […]
Yokogawa lighting up sales in a new energy era
Japanese equipment firm selected as main automation contractor for Europe’s largest green hydrogen project amid a healthy stream of deals