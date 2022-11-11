Foreign tech companies from AMD to Zeiss have been showing their products at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai over the past week, promoting their hard-won business in China while certain politicians seek to destroy it. The fifth annual China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) was held from November 5-10 with hundreds of […]
Foreign tech companies swarm to Shanghai exhibition
Over 200 American companies including leading semiconductor outfits defied Biden’s ‘decoupling’ policy to tout their wares