One of China’s premier research institutes is expanding its efforts to achieve technological independence in the face of expanding US sanctions aimed at keeping China down.

The Shenzhen Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering has established an Integrated Circuits and Electronics Centre to conduct R&D on integrated circuit (IC) design and specific quantum applications such as radio frequency control modules and cryogenic devices.

This is key both to its core mission and to the future development of China’s high-tech industries.

It is also an urgent matter now that the recently intensified US government restrictions on exports to China are seen expanding from the semiconductor industry to quantum computing, artificial intelligence and even biotech. Central processing units (CPUs) and other ICs are key to quantum computer performance.

Sanctions related to quantum computing are likely to be more comprehensive this time around, but they won’t be new. In late November 2021, the US Department of Commerce restricted exports to and other business relations with 28 entities and individuals from China, Japan, Pakistan, Russia and Singapore for engaging in quantum computing-related activities deemed counter to America’s national interest.

With regards to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) stated that:

“Eight technology entities based in the PRC are being added to the list as part of the Department of Commerce’s efforts to prevent US emerging technologies from being used for the PRC’s quantum computing efforts that support military applications, such as counter-stealth and counter-submarine applications, and the ability to break encryption or develop unbreakable encryption.”

Any new sanctions imposed this year or next will also throw a spanner into the works of Chinese quantum computing for non-military purposes, conveniently reducing competition for IBM, Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, IonQ and other American companies. Quantum computing developers in Canada, Japan and Europe should also benefit.

Potential non-military applications for quantum computing include materials science, drug discovery, machine learning, optimization of logistics, financial modeling and weather forecasting. In short, the issue is more about overall national competitiveness than national security per se.

The Shenzhen Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering was formally established in 2018 at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) after two years of proposals and planning. Its research and development activities cover:

Quantum states and materials, Quantum simulation and computing, Quantum precision measurement and metrology, Quantum topological state theory, Quantum engineering application, and now Integrated circuits and electronics

Aerial view of the Shenzhen Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering at the Southern University of Science and Technology. Image: SUST Website

As noted on the Institute’s website,

“In response to the “innovation-driven” national strategy [of President Xi Jinping], Shenzhen implemented a ‘new round of innovation and development strategy layout to accelerate the development of international science and technology center for industrial innovation’, and launched the ‘Top Ten Movement Plan’ on scientific and technological innovation in early 2017, which made quantum science one of the ten major key development directions based on the national development strategy that lists ‘quantum technology’ as a priority. The Institute of Quantum Science and Engineering of Southern University of Science and Technology… is one of the first three of the ‘Top Ten Fundamental Research Institutes’ built in Shenzhen.”

The Institute puts “…equal emphasis on fundamental researches and industrial development by prioritizing both the cutting-edge scientific difficulties in fundamental science, and today’s major demand for technology and industrialization.”

Planck Innovation, a producer of luminescent nanomaterials founded in 2021 by SUSTech professor of electrical and electronic engineering Sun Xiaowei, is an example of this practical approach.

The company develops and produces quantum dot materials for use in light emitting diodes (LEDs), displays and other applications, and related PVD, CVD and sputtering equipment. Quantum dots are tiny semiconductor materials with diameters from 2 to 10 nanometers (nm). Planck Innovation raised US$1.4 million in new capital at the end of October.

Speaking to the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform in early September, President Xi stressed the importance of mobilizing China’s resources nationwide to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies.

This is consistent with China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which seeks to promote the development of integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and several other advanced technologies through 2025.

At the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party on October 16, Xi said that China aims to become self-reliant in science and technology and become one of the world’s most innovative nations by 2035.

Xi’s choice of Li Qiang as his deputy on the Standing Committee of the Politburo supports these statements. As pointed out by Asia Times in “Markets have China’s new leadership all wrong,” Li led the development of high-tech industries and technological innovation as Party Secretary in Shanghai from October 2017 until his elevation to the Standing Committee.

He is likely to look favorably on institutions such as the Shenzhen Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @ScottFo83517667