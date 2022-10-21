TOKYO - You wouldn’t expect an economist whose upcoming book is titled MegaThreats: Ten Dangerous Trends That Imperil Our Future to offer reassurances about the road ahead. But these days, Nouriel Roubini is outdoing himself.

The New York University economist has long been known as “Dr Doom,” but his new warnings about a global reckoning worse than the 1970s – that World War III “has already started” with Russia’s Ukraine invasion and that colossal landmines could detonate under the existing US-China tensions over Taiwan – might spur a new round of bunker-digging.

“Right now, we are facing major mega threats: economic, monetary, financial, social, political, geopolitical, health, trade,” Roubini warns in his text. “Unless we address them, we are headed towards disaster.”