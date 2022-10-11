TOKYO – Other than – perhaps? – trolling Alan Greenspan, it’s not clear what the Nobel committee intended by honoring former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke with the prize for economics. Year after year, “maestro” economist Greenspan gets overlooked by the folks in Stockholm. And rightfully so. The damage from the bubbles he blew late […]
Bernanke wins a Nobel in economics. No, seriously
Perhaps the Noble committee was as drunk as those who have been guzzling from the QE punchbowl for far, far too long