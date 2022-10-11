Ben Bernanke has been honored with what many believe is an undeserved Nobel Prize. Image: Facebook
TOKYO – Other than – perhaps? – trolling Alan Greenspan, it’s not clear what the Nobel committee intended by honoring former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke with the prize for economics. Year after year, “maestro” economist Greenspan gets overlooked by the folks in Stockholm. And rightfully so. The damage from the bubbles he blew late […]
