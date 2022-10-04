A potential military catastrophe is looming for Russian forces in southern Ukraine – one deadlier and potentially more humiliating than the offensive that has scattered Russian forces in the country’s northeast. The Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in the northeast recaptured vast swathes of territory, as well as the key communications hub of Lyman. But […]
Battle of Kherson could be Ukraine war turning point
Fight could become a lethal cauldron battle from which 20,000-25,000 crack Russian forces have no line of retreat