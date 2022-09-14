Tuesday’s 5% plunge in the NASDAQ followed a higher-than-forecast August year-on-year rise of 8.3% in the US Consumer Price Index. Shelter, which represents almost a third of the index, accounted for most of the surprise, rising 8.6% year-on-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The only surprise is that investors didn’t see this one coming.

I’d warned a year earlier that “US rent hikes will explode consumer inflation in 2022.” After all, today’s rent inflation shows up in tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index as leases expire. The August 2022 jump in rent inflation is just the beginning.

By raising interest rates, the Fed is making inflation worse. Housing is in short supply, and higher interest rates make it harder to build new rental units. This is NOT a credit-driven inflation but a supply-side shortage.

Private-sector measures of rent inflation, including Zillow and Apartmentlist.com, show rents rising at a double-digit rate for the past year, while the official measure of rent inflation remained in single digits.

As I wrote in August 2021, “It takes the Bureau of Labor Statistics about a year to catch up with rent inflation. What the government reported as rent inflation in July reflects the economy of a year ago and more. That’s because renters’ leases take a year or two to expire. The Zillow, Apartmentlist.com and CoreLogic reports reflect the average rent on a new lease, not the rent on leases signed in the past. As old leases expire and renters have to pay the higher market rate, rent inflation will surge.”

The chart below measures the relationship between past changes in the Zillow Rent Index and current changes in the CPI shelter component. Past values of the Zillow index show a very high correlation with current values of the CPI rent index.

Behind the unprecedented jump in rents is a shortage of housing. Both autos and houses – two of the biggest sources of the present inflation wave – show declining production. An explosion of demand due to transfer payments during the COVID pandemic ran into declining supply, and prices exploded.

Interest rates did not cause the problem, and the Fed will only make matters worse by raising rates.