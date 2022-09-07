TOKYO - Fujitsu and research consortium RIKEN aim to bring quantum computers into service in Japan by next April, providing an alternative to America's IBM in the country.

Their first quantum computer will reportedly have 64 qubits, well behind IBM's 127-qubit Eagle processor. Fujitsu and RIKEN are also latecomers to the quantum computing race compared to Google and Chinese makers, but for the time being their focus is on Japan.

According to sources at Fujitsu and RIKEN, their quantum computers will not be sold. Rather, Fujitsu will take the lead in “offering” them to corporations (on unspecified terms) for purposes of joint research and development of the technology.