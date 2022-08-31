China's government has set an ambitious timetable to allow flying vehicles to carry passengers for short distances by 2025.

On August 22, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) started a two-week public consultation on the country’s plan to allow taxis to fly on streets within short distances by 2025, middle distances by 2030 and long distances by 2035.

The timetable matches with that of the United States as American flying vehicle makers and airlines have targeted to launch their all-electric ride-sharing services in 2024.

However, a Chinese columnist says in an article that the commercial launch of flying taxis in China will be easier said than done as a lot more testing is needed to ensure safety.