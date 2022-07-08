The development of China’s semiconductor industry will depend on when and whether the country can launch its own chip-making gear as the United States has vowed to stop Chinese firms from obtaining deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography tools from the Netherlands. The Biden administration is working with counterparts from the Netherlands to forbid ASML, the world’s […]
US still trying to hamper China’s chip-makers
US bids to forbid Dutch company ASML from selling DUV lithography tools to China in latest tech war salvo