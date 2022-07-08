TOKYO – Japan’s political establishment was shaken to the core Friday by a fatal shooting attack on former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the nation’s longest-serving leader.

Gun assaults are exceedingly rare in Japan, which has some of the strictest firearm laws among leading economies. Comparatively low-key security, long a feature of Japanese politics, has been a source of pride.

The shooting death of one of the nation’s most prominent political figures is sure to change domestic security norms – and perhaps toss an element of uncertainty into Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

“Just unbelievable news,” says Ben Rhodes, a national security advisor for former US President Barack Obama. “Impossible to overstate how important a figure Shinzo Abe has been there and how rare gun violence is.”

Adds Abe biographer, Tobias Harris, author of The Iconoclast, “as polarizing a figure as Abe is – and arguably no one has been as polarizing as him in decades – I never would have imagined this.”

Though the motives and longer-term implications of this attack are impossible to assess, one political dynamic may have been altered: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may now have greater latitude to stay on past his one-year mark in office come October.

Even though the Abe camp denied it, Tokyo was abuzz with chatter that Abe, who stepped down in September 2020, might toss his hat in the ring for a third stint as leader. Abe first served as premier from 2006 to 2007, then from 2012 to 2020.

Abe had been playing a behind-the-scenes kingmaker role since resigning. Speculation was rife that he was unhappy seeing Kishida walk back Abe’s signature efforts at detente with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Abe also reportedly disliked the optics of Kishida pledging to reform, at long last, Asia’s No 2 economy, the implication being that so-called “Abenomics” failed to put Japan on a more vibrant path.

Japanese prime ministers don’t tend to last more than 12 months. Abe’s eight-year run was a stark outlier. Suffice to say, Kishida will not need to be looking over his shoulder at Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) powerbroker Abe. This Sunday’s upper house elections are likely to give Kishida a firmer grip over his factional party, allowing him to emerge from the shadow of leaders past.

The best way to honor Abe’s legacy – and serve Japan’s 126 million people – is to accelerate the economic reforms Tokyo has been slow-walking since 2012. But here, too, Kishida risks making an Abe-like mistake: talking big about upgrades that end up being too small to alter the course of an aging and uncompetitive economy.

Deceased former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Handout

Case in point: Kishida’s plan to use public funds to jumpstart a Japanese startup scene that’s lagging India, Indonesia and South Korea.

On the surface, it’s a bold and creative idea. Japan’s $1.45 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is the ultimate “whale” in global asset markets. So, Kishida reckons, why not deploy a portion of those funds to catalyze the creation of tech “unicorns” to upend the economy from the ground up and create new wealth?

There are big risks, though, to putting Ministry of Finance bureaucrats in the picking-winners game. Another challenge is that Japan’s investment whale is taking on water.

The largest vehicle of its kind, GPIF recorded its first quarterly loss in the January-March quarter in two years as global stocks and bonds tumbled. The irony is that GPIF got burned taking bigger risks abroad than it normally would thanks to pressure to beef up returns.

Now, there’s another re-think by GPIF President Masataka Miyazono’s team as pandemonium becomes the norm in global markets. And there’s every reason to suspect this next pivot — almost certainly back to Japanese assets — will go awry, too.

Miyazono is just over two years into the job. He took the top GPIF post in April 2020 amid pandemic-induced plunges in global equity markets that caused the fund’s last loss.

The portfolio’s 1.1% drop overall during the first three months of the year isn’t catastrophic. Yet any shrinkage in total assets — to 196.6 trillion yen from 199.3 trillion yen — is deeply sobering for officials in Tokyo.

The fund is doing its best to spin things. Miyazono stresses that “we had a 5.42% gain for fiscal 2021 due to sharp rises in foreign equities and a weakening yen.” He continues that “although German shares dropped due to the war in Ukraine and a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, strong performances in the US stock market helped overall foreign equities.”

Eiji Ueda, GPIF’s chief investment officer, notes that increased market volatility has his strategy team back at the drawing board as everything they thought they knew about 2022 goes sideways.

Yet GPIF may have to get used to red ink — and its next investment themes going awry. Japan’s investment whale, thanks to internal bureaucracy and insular thinking, has consistently shown an inability to anticipate and execute on zigs and zags in global market environments.

One option, Ueda says, is to increase the fund’s bets on active equity funds, particularly in North America. Trouble is, those funds may be about to get too active for comfort as a combination of surging inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and growing odds of a recession slams US assets.

The yen is falling fast and it’s not clear Tokyo knows what to do. Photo: AFP

Europe is going through its own reckoning as debt troubles — most acutely in Italy at the moment— and a shaky euro decimate confidence. China’s “zero Covid” obsession is intensifying headwinds slowing the world’s second-biggest economy.

Southeast Asian markets are caught perilously between a Fed that’s tightening and a People’s Bank of China that’s adding liquidity.

All these moving parts, and a weak yen, raise the odds the GPIF will prioritize homegrown investments. And if Prime Minister Kishida has his way, the fund could soon become an ever more important hope for a venture capital jolt than, say, SoftBank’s giant Vision Fund.

Domestic risks abound as Japan finally gets the inflation the central bank has struggled to generate for 20 years. It’s the “bad” kind, though, driven by high global commodity prices and an undervalued yen.

Starting back in 1999, when the Bank of Japan first cut rates to zero, the plan was to catalyze a virtuous cycle of wage gains. The resulting increase in consumption would give companies pricing power, bringing an organic and sustainable end to Japan’s deflation.

The opposite is happening thanks in part to Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Surging prices of energy, food and other goods are catching the nation of 126 million people off-balance while policymakers struggle to avoid stagflation.

Growth is flatlining, thanks in part to Abe’s failure to use his strong mandate to cut red tape, incentivize innovation, loosen labor markets or empower women. Instead, Abe and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda championed a weaker yen.

Polls now show a plurality of top Japan Inc firms are worried the sliding yen is darkening the economic outlook. Tokyo imports roughly 90% of its energy, the vast majority of it priced in dollars, as the yen hits two-decade lows.

Economist Jane Nakano at the Center for Strategic & International Studies notes that global events are “making this one of the most serious energy crises Japan has had.” This has Japan Inc abuzz with long-running debates over energy and food security, says Masakazu Tokura, who heads Keidanren, the nation’s biggest business lobby.

While the yen’s 18% drop this year versus the dollar is a boon for exporters, manufacturers that source materials from abroad are facing the highest costs in 40 years in some cases.

These trends augur poorly for corporate profits and the GPIF’s investment return potential on Japanese stocks. The upside from debt seems barely more promising as Kuroda feels pressure to pump less stimulus into Asia’s No 2 economy.

Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, speaks during a meeting of the Budget Committee of the upper house of parliament in Tokyo. Photo: AFP / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Economist Chetan Ahya at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities says “the bar is high and it’s less likely that the central bank will hike under Governor Kuroda. While we expect the BOJ to tweak its yield curve control to allow for more fluctuations of 10-year government bond yields this coming autumn, we see this action as enhancing the sustainability of easing, not for tightening policy.”

Yet even this would mean the BOJ’s open-bar liquidity policy could soon change in ways that slam bond and stock markets. This dynamic could limit the GPIF’s ability to limit losses, never mind increasing them.

The GPIF, meantime, is being asked to enhance the sustainability of Japan’s tech startup scene. Kishida took office in October 2021 pledging a “new capitalism.” His plan to harness GPIF’s vast resources to jumpstart Japan’s venture capital game would be quite a down payment on that strategy. But also a potentially risky one.

The thrust of Kishida’s program is rekindling innovation, boosting competitiveness and accelerating wage growth. Along with tapping GPIF’s asset pool, Kishida wants to attract foreign investment and get the Japanese to take financial risks – things Abenomics promised but never delivered.

Kishida says he’ll simplify Japan’s bureaucratic initial public offering (IPO) process and make life easier for multinational companies looking to set up new businesses. Priorities include strengthening corporate governance and nudging Japan Inc to increase transparency.

Yet capital is just one of four forces behind Japan’s tech unicorn deficit. The other three — excessive red tape, a corporate system geared toward giant legacy exporters and a cultural aversion to risk-taking — are much harder to solve. So far, Kishida’s plans to address any of these speed bumps are more rhetorical than actionable.

Look no further than the investment pattens of SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. His initial $100 billion Vision Fund, and the Vision Fund 2 he’s now rolling out, is dropping billions on unicorns in Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea and elsewhere but little at home in Japan.

If Son’s team has trouble scoping out which entrepreneurs to back, how might the sprawling GPIF fare better? The same goes for Ministry of Finance bureaucrats blundering their way into the process.

The optimistic take is that GPIF’s financing will jumpstart things. Yet unless Tokyo alters the rules of the game and builds a better playing field, the GPIF risks powering a bubble in valuations of undeserving companies that squander its funds.

Son, after all, is known today more as a one-man bubble blower than a top-tier value investor. He did strike gold back in 2000, when Son handed $20 million to an obscure Hangzhou English teacher. When Jack Ma took Alibaba Group public in 2014, Son’s stake was worth $60 billion.

Japan’s SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son appoints a questioner during a press conference on the company’s financial results in Tokyo on November 6, 2019. Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi

SoftBank’s Vision Fund was created in 2016 to recreate that magic. It hasn’t gone as planned. The WeWork debacle, in which Son for too long seemed to cut erratic and hubristic founder Adam Neumann a blank check, is but one reason why Son’s track record is a blurry one.

Economist Richard Katz at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs thinks Kishida’s VC funding plan “would help a great deal, as long as the GPIF does not invest on its own but rather through independent VC funds, foreign or domestic, and not via corporate VCs.”

Yet given the MOF’s priorities and track record, it’s hard to have confidence Tokyo will get the scheme right. That is, unless Kishida studies carefully the yawning gap between Japan’s promises these last 10 years and implementation.

What better way to honor Abe’s legacy than to pick up the reform baton and run with it?

