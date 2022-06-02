TOKYO – As JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a coming economic “hurricane” in the US, global investors are simultaneously observing a potential earthquake, too. The shakes are coming from efforts in Moscow and Beijing to join forces against the dollar’s dominance in trade and finance. News this week that monthly ruble-yuan trading volumes skyrocketed 1,067% to […]
Yuan-ruble trade boom a wakeup call for Biden
Yuan-ruble trade volumes have surged 1,067% since the Ukraine war, putting new pressure on the dollar’s reserve currency status