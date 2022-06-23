TOKYO – When the history of Tokyo’s 2022 is written, will hedge-fund manager Mark Dowding be recorded as the George Soros of the Japanese government bond (JGB) market – or its Kyle Bass?

Soros, of course, is the billionaire who “broke” the Bank of England in 1992 and made life hell for Malaysian and Hong Kong currency officials in 1997.

Around 2010, Bass, founder of Dallas-based Hayman Capital, angled to pull a Soros on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) by shorting JGBs. Three years later, the Financial Times ran this headline: “Kyle Bass bets on full-blown Japan crisis.”

Wrong bet, as it turned out. But he was not the only one to make it.

Before Bass, David Einhorn also tried his hand at a JGB short position. In 2008, his Greenlight Capital made headlines for correctly betting against Lehman Brothers. A year later, Einhorn was turning heads for buying options wagering on surging JGB yields.

But Japan’s financial system never collapsed. The government issued more and more debt year after year. JGB yields continued to grind lower.

Enter Dowding and his team at London-based BlueBay Asset Management, where he’s chief investment officer.

BlueBay, which manages US$127 billion across hedge funds, is hoping to fare better than Bass or Einhorn with a sizable short position on JGBs. The bet is that the BOJ will be forced to widen its de facto cap of 0.25% on the 10-year yield to 0.5%.

The speculation comes at a moment of rare turmoil for the typically placid JGB market.

Tokyo’s flat bond waters turn stormy

Since 2013 in particular, when BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the helm, the central bank has been hoarding government bonds and stocks. It holds more than 50% of all outstanding JGBs and more than 40% of stocks via exchange-traded funds.

Aimed at ending Japan’s multi-decade battle against deflation, the scale of the purchases deadened market dynamics. Secondary market trading ground to a halt. Some days, not a single JGB changes hands.

In recent days, though, the long-comatose market suddenly leaped back to life.

Credit spreads have gone haywire and the cost of hedging yen-assets is surging. Implied volatility for 10-year JGBs hit the highest levels since the global financial crisis in 2008, prompting the BOJ to race to add liquidity. The price of hedging one-day swings in the yen in recent days hit the highest levels of the Kuroda era.

Volatilty has come to Japan government bonds. Image: Spengler

This burst of activity is thanks to a culmination of factors.

First, the inflation the BOJ has been trying to generate these last 20 years is suddenly arriving. That’s happening at a moment when a surging US dollar is driving the yen sharply lower – down 18% this year – and spooking world markets.

Making matters worse, the volatility is putting a spotlight on a dreadful national balance sheet. Public debt is well beyond 250% of gross domestic product at a moment when Japan’s population is shrinking at the fastest pace on record.

In recent days, Kuroda and his team have been forced to intervene in the bond market – and aggressively so.

On Monday alone, the BOJ pumped about $81 billion into government bonds, the biggest injection ever. It acted as 10-year yields breached the 0.25% tolerated limit amid a global debt selloff.

Few traders and analysts think this is the last of the BOJ’s interventions. The more Kuroda’s team bucks the global trend toward central-bank tightening, the more hedge funds might test its resolve.

“If the yen weakens further as a sell-off in foreign bonds resumes, it would not be surprising were the yen rates market to start testing the BOJ again,” said Citigroup strategist Tomohisa Fujiki.

Dowding at BlueBay is hardly alone in arguing that the days of the BOJ’s hyper-aggressive “yield curve control” are numbered.

Finance veterans like former Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill and Seamus Mac Gorain at J P Morgan Asset Management also doubt the BOJ can stay the course.

“The last man standing continues to be the BOJ, and to be honest the more the market attacks the Fed and the ECB, the more likely it is that the BOJ’s own forward guidance will end very messily with huge implications for global rates,” said Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank.

History is one guide. A Tokyo-based trader notes that “concerns about JGBs tend to come and go every few years with little actually happening – or changing. In 2008, in 2013 and in 2016 the foreign media was buzzing with panic talk of Japan’s ‘Lehman moment,’ though that reckoning never seems to come. Each time, the BOJ has won the day and the world moved on.”

But history won’t repeat itself forever. A futures trader at a top Tokyo bank notes that “one of these days, the bears will be right about Japan’s terrible debt/demographic trajectory. Is it in 2022? In 2025? In 2035? Is it tomorrow? It’s anyone’s guess.”

This may not be the moment

Some market observers think overseas investors are overreacting.

Economist Mari Iwashita at Daiwa Securities argues that JGB volatility is largely a product of fallout from US inflation stocks and Federal Reserve tightening. “Even as the BOJ steps up efforts to defend its turf,” she said, “the structure behind the challenges remain the same.”

There are troubling tensions in the bond market, though. Small tweaks by the BOJ are having abnormally large ripple effects. One example is an arbitrage trade popular with overseas investors that bets on the difference between cash JGBs and futures contracts based on the market.

Some who were shorting the most liquid JGBs and betting on higher prices with futures contracts had to scramble to reverse trades. The selloff of futures, Iwashita says, “has killed arbitrage opportunities” and will eventually “end up in a total stalemate in markets.”

At a minimum, the BOJ is realizing that its policy of cornering bond and stock markets has become untenable.

Case in point: As the BOJ works to control the yield curve, it’s hogging up what little liquidity there is in the secondary market. That’s putting pressure on local institutions, which in turn forces BOJ lending programs to support entities lacking liquidity. The circular logic at play here is unsustainable.

And the financial paralysis that has dominated the JGB market on Kuroda’s watch is now leading to counterproductive side effects.

“Market functioning and liquidity have deteriorated sharply with the BOJ’s massive JGB purchases,” said Barclays Capital strategist Shinji Ebihara.

The question, of course, is how the BOJ can withdraw from markets without tanking Asia’s second-biggest economy.

The Bank of Japan building in Tokyo. Can its fortress walls hold? Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi

Welcome, Mr Bond …

Iwashita finds it highly significant that debt-policy expert Michio Saito this week takes control of the “Financial Bureau” within the Ministry of Finance. Saito, she said, is widely known in market circles as “Mr JGB.”

It’s significant, she added, because “the BOJ’s large JGB holdings make it impossible for it to pursue an exit strategy without MOF’s cooperation.”

Given that Saito’s appearance comes immediately after JGB market disruptions caused by the global rise in interest rates and amid expectations of a BOJ policy change, “the appointment of an experienced JGB market specialist to this key position instead of considerably more senior bureaucrats is highly significant,” Iwashita said.

The wisest option in the short run is gradually widening the bond-yield band to 0.5%. It would signal that the BOJ is ready to close the monetary spigot a bit. And take some heat out of yen asset markets.

Economist Takeshi Yamaguchi at Morgan Stanley MUFG expects the BOJ to do just that by October.

“For the short-term interest rate, prior to an actual rate hike, we expect a normal groundwork step of gradually getting the market to discount for a hike via changes in forward guidance,” he said.

Yamaguchi added that “with the long-term rate, however, this type of preparation cannot be accomplished. Since long-term rates would likely jump immediately if the BOJ should offer even a slight whiff of future policy change, the bank would face the risk of losing control of the balance sheet accompanying massive JGB purchases. Some observers anticipated the BOJ to announce a plan to review FX impact at the next meeting.”

Yet strategist Nicholas Smith at CLSA Japan thinks “it’s getting a bit late for taking away the punchbowl now the party has advanced to dancing on the tabletops, and there’s a real danger that quantum tightening triggers recession.”

The BOJ, he added, is heavily influenced by bitter memories of the hyperinflation of the 1946 to 1949 era resulting from ill-considered monetization of fiscal deficits. And that followed an infinitely more chaotic period than today, when the BOJ’s attempts to reduce its balance sheet resulted in the assassination of then-governor Korekiyo Takahashi in 1936.

The BOJ didn’t win full independence until 1998. But that “hard-won freedom proved short-lived” once then-prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2012 began “leaning heavily” on the central bank, Smith says.

Over the last two decades, the BOJ and MOF have been remarkably skilled at controlling the bond market. Officials managed, somehow, to keep Japan’s pressure-cooker of a debt market from exploding. This owes both to the aggressiveness of public interventions and the clubby nature of the market.

Traditionally, about 90% of JGBs have been held domestically. This structure all but removed the risk of massive capital flight out of yen assets. Since almost every element of Japan Inc – banks, insurers, pension funds, public entities, endowment, universities, regional governments – is long on JGBs, there’s a powerful national aversion to avoiding panic selling.

But the global scene is changing around Japan at the same moment demographics are piercing the bond market’s veil of invulnerability.

Surging global inflation is awakening Japan’s bond market from its slumber. That’s happening just as traders wonder how the most indebted nation can continue avoiding the global bond rout while its population shrinks at its highest speed since at least the 1950s.

The spike in bond volatility suggests the BOJ has no choice but to start mulling exit strategies. Otherwise, the so-called bond vigilantes may well join Dowding’s BlueBay team in trying to break the BOJ – Soros-style.

Follow this writer on Twitter @WilliamPesek