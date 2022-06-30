Shigenobu Nagamori, founder, chairman and CEO of Japan’s top maker of precision motors, is arguably the most prominent, most admired and most outspoken corporate executive in Japan. There's even a manga – Japanese comic book – about his corporate exploits. It's not the only manga about a Kyoto CEO, but it is by far the best.

He built Nidec into the world’s dominant producer of spindle motors for hard disk drives and then, when HDDs began to be displaced by solid-state drives using memory chips, set his sights on the auto industry. That led to electric vehicle motors and to China, which leads the world in EV production.

Nagamori has no time for reshoring.