TOKYO - US President Joe Biden and his G7 pals are learning a painful lesson about Xi Jinping’s global ambitions for China: don’t bring a butter knife to an economic gunfight.

The G7 did just that Sunday when it whipped out US$600 billion for global infrastructure projects to show President Xi who’s boss. That the plan has since receded from media attention tells geopolitical wags why hopes of besting Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative are fanciful.

There are three reasons why officials in Beijing need not expend much energy parsing what the G7 just said it would do.

First, when was the last time the G7 actually followed through on its grand communiques?